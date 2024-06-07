Blue shoes and bright hues: Everything you need to know about the society wedding of the year

Eyes were fixated on the Duke of Westminster’s beautiful bride today as she stepped out of a vintage Bentley in a stunning bespoke gown and striking blue shoes.

Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, tied the knot with Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral, in what is expected to be the society wedding of the year.

Bustling crowds formed outside the historic building this morning to get a first glimpse at the new Duchess’ highly anticipated outfit, and her unique blue velvet heels with large bows – a classy nod to the something blue tradition – were the stars of the show.

The bride waved to crowds as she entered the cathedral with a dazzling smile, as her veil and dress, designed by London-based Emma Victoria Payne, billowed in the wind.

The delicate embroidery on the veil incorporated floral motifs and edgings from Henson’s great-great-grandmother’s 1880 veil.

To mark her entrance into Duchess life, she wore her hair up in a slick updo to draw all eyes to the special Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which has been in the Grosvenor family since 1906.

Her bouquet was made up of white, purple and pale pink flowers picked from the groom’s family home gardens.

The 400 fabulous guests were equally as glamorous, especially the mother of the groom, Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, who arrived wearing a bright pink dress and striking pink fascinator.

She walked into the cathedral with the groom’s three sisters, Lady Tamara Grosvenor, Lady Viola Grosvenor and Lady Edwina Grosvenor.

Following the service, the happy couple waved to spectators before heading off to a private reception at the Duke’s family home, Eaton Hall, nearby.

Prince William was the only senior member of the royal family in attendance at the high-flying couple’s wedding today, as he was chosen to be one of the ushers.

The Duke is godfather to William’s son, Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

The Duke of Westminster topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List earlier this year, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

His bride, who grew up in London and Oxfordshire, has worked in the sustainable food and drinks industry, most recently at London-based artisanal food company Belazu.

The couple are said to have chosen the wedding venue for its beauty and because of the personal connection to the duke, who grew up nearby.

The couple announced their engagement in April last year after being together for two years.

The Duke of Westminster became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre.