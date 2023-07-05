Florence Pugh, Son Ye-jin and Raye light up front row for Valentino’s haute couture runway

English actress Florence Pugh, Son Ye-jin and Raye were together on the front row for the Valentino Un Chateau haute couture runway show.

Pugh, with her pink hair styled in a buzz-cut, wore a sheer lilac deep-plunge halter-neck dress, paired with black platforms to the event at the 16th century Chateau de Chantilly 50kms from the centre of Paris.

South Korean actress Son was dressed in a black oversized suit jacket with wide lapels. Under it she wore a flower-embroidered white shirt with a black tie. She paired it with Valentino gold logo hoop earrings and a Valentino bag.

Singer-songwriter Raye stunned in a black floor-length dress with button detailing down the middle, feather-hemmed sleeves and an embellished collar.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the designer and creative director for the Italian luxury fashion house, stuck to his signature minimal silhouettes punctuated with extravagant adornments.

American model Kai Gerber opened the show and set the tone with a white unbuttoned shirt, dark denim jeans and white-gold ballet slides with extravagant bows – which all the models wore in varying shades to walk the heptagon-shaped runway.

Many of the looks were paired with giant chandelier-drop earrings.

Adut Akech wore a low-backed satin dress with a hood and wrapped front detailing down the runway.

Another model walked in a cobalt blue slit dress with gigantic crystal embellishments that almost resembled spikes.

The Valentino collection also played with its signature hot-pink colour, with one striking gown inspired by the structure of a blooming flower.

Other creations featured metallic details, embroidery embellishments, draped silhouettes and elaborate feather detailing, including a stand-out white headdress.

The fashion house also included lace and floral detailing on silk, with delicate touches that accentuated the feminine shapes.

Australian film director Baz Luhrmann, fashion designer Amina Muaddi, internet personality Emma Chamberlain and model Tina Kunakey, were also in attendance.

English born singer-songwriter Anohni curated the soundtrack for the show, which ended with Piccioli walking out holding hands with his atelier workers dressed in white coats to share in the applause.