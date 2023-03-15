Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min star in new Burberry images

Model Georgia May Jagger and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-min have appeared in the latest campaign images for heritage fashion brand Burberry.

Jagger – daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall – appears in a black and white photograph, wearing one of Burberry’s classic pieces: a trench coat.

South Korean footballer Son is pictured in the back of a London bus, wearing a simple black jacket and a shirt with Burberry’s signature nova check print.

Son was first announced as an ambassador for the brand in June 2022, and is part of a growing trend for fashion houses collaborating with footballers. Last year, Manchester City player Jack Grealish was announced as the new face of Gucci, and Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe has been working with Dior since 2021.

Jagger and Son are joined in the campaign – shot by film director Tyrone Lebon – by pictures of a corgi and a rosebush.

It comes as part of creative director Daniel Lee’s new tenure at the British brand.

Bradford-born Lee took over from Italian designer Riccardo Tisci last September, and presented his first collection at London Fashion Week in February.

The clothes were a move away from the sexy designs Tisci favoured, with Lee presenting a grungier, more punk-inspired aesthetic.

The new images are part of an ongoing campaign Lee debuted in early February, just before showing the autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Famous faces in the campaign included England footballer Raheem Sterling, Mercury prize-winning musician Skepta and English actress Vanessa Redgrave.

The new images of Jagger and Son are being called “a continuation of Daniel Lee’s creative expression of Burberry”.

Throughout all the advertising – and the accompanying video – there’s an emphasis on classic British iconography.

London landmarks like the Big Ben clock tower in Westminster and Tower Bridge feature, and the addition of a corgi and roses adds to the British feel.