How to work the glitter beauty trend and shimmer through the summer

If you’re not afraid to shine bright, the glitter make-up trend is for you.

A little sparkle goes a long way – and it’s an easy way to elevate your look for daytime, as well as after dark.

“As we head into the summer season, metallics and glitters are going to be at the forefront,” says Charlotte Knight, founder and CEO of Ciate London, Lottie London and Skin Proud.

It was a big trend on the spring/summer catwalks, “With Acne Studios, Etro and Tom Ford all showcasing stunning metallic or glitter looks across eyes, lips and body”, adds Knight.

“These big statements, and what we’ve seen gracing our screens on the likes of Euphoria this year, will see us all trying to recreate the looks at home.”

Here’s how to get in on the trend yourself…

Subtle shine

For a delicate look, Knight recommends adding a pop of glitter to your eyeshadow using a pigmented palette. “You could also take the eyeshadow lightly across the lips to give an extra touch of magic,” she says.

Melanie Barrese, head make-up artist for Illamasqua, says sparkle is a great way to add some texture to your beauty look.

If you’re not sure where to start, she says: “I love to add some glitter to the centre of the eye [near the tear duct], in a similar colour to the rest of the eye make-up. So even if the rest of the make-up is matte, the eyes get a beautiful sparkle and added dimension.”

Barrese says applying a light colour to your cheekbones is another soft way of adding some glitter. “Choosing a shade similar to highlighter, lightly dust over your cheekbones and the apples of your cheeks for an amped strobed skin look.”

Precise application

When working with glitter, Barrese recommends using a flat, small brush, ensuring you’ve shaken off any excess, and using patting motions to apply to the skin.

She also advises applying foundation and under-eye concealer as your last step, “So you can wipe away any dropped glitter, ensuring your application is clean”.

Choosing your colours

“The shade is up to you, but if you’re really unsure, a colour a few shades lighter than your skin tone will give your eyes some sparkle and open up the face,” says Barrese.

Having fun with glitter

“For something more playful, you can also place glitter in more non-conventional areas around the eye, such as above the crease of the eye, on the outer corner, and along the lower lash line,” Barrese says. “Pair it with a natural, glowy skin to achieve a youthful, modern and fun look.”

Knight says: “Another really easy wearable look is by adding a touch of metallic to your natural freckles – to enhance your natural beauty, and give all those catwalk and Y2K vibes.”

Glittery products to try…

(Fenty Beauty/PA)

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Royal Icing, £31,

(Tom Ford/PA)

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Rose Topaz, £68

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, £19.20, Boots (Boots/PA)

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Bronzed Bell, £19.20, Boots

(Lottie London/PA)

Lottie London Freckle Tint in Metallic Gold, £6.95

Mii Shimmer and Sparkle Mineral Dust, £19.95, Mii Cosmetics (Mii Cosmetics/PA)

Mii Cosmetics Shimmer And Sparkle Mineral Dust in Heavenly, £9.98 (was £19.95)

Illamasqua Pure Pigment, various shades, £8.50 each, Illamasqua (Illamasqua/PA)

Illamasqua Pure Pigment in various shades, £8.50 each (was £17)