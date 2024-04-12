Fashion favourites: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree
Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.
On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.
Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.
Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.
