12 April 2024

Fashion favourites: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree

By NewsChain Lifestyle
12 April 2024

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.

Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.

