Jamie Dornan stars in new Loewe fashion campaign

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan is the new face of cult fashion brand Loewe.

He’s collaborating with the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson on the campaign.

Dornan started his career as a model, appearing in campaigns for brands including Calvin Klein, Dior and Giorgio Armani.

He’s since become better known as an actor – starring in the the Fifty Shades franchise, and more recently TV series The Tourist – but now he’s making a return to modelling.

In the campaign pictures, the 41-year-old is dressed simply. In one image he wears blue jeans, a black cardigan and brown boots, while holding a white shell to his ear.

In other shots for the autumn/winter 2023 campaign, Dornan wears a grey overcoat, light denim jeans and holds one of the Spanish brand’s signature puzzle bags in brown.

Anderson – also Northern Irish – posted a video to his Instagram page showing Dornan reading My Friend Leonard, an autobiographical novel by American writer James Frey.

“I also happen to have a dog called Leonard, so double meaning for me this,” he says, with a laugh to camera.

Dornan appeared on the front row of Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week show in March this year, reuniting with Belfast co-star Caitriona Balfe, who was also in attendance.

As the brand’s creative director, Anderson has made a name for himself with well-tailored and slightly surreal designs, both at Loewe and his own brand, JW Anderson.

He made headlines in February after designing Rihanna’s bright red jumpsuit to perform at the Super Bowl.

More recently, he has created looks for Beyonce’s ongoing Renaissance tour – including a surreal sparkly jumpsuit with black hands emblazoned on.

Other celebrities who have previously appeared in Loewe advertising campaigns include The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, Irish actor Ruth Negga and legendary actor Anthony Hopkins.