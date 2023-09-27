Kate debuts ‘polished Princess Leia’ hair: How to recreate the twisted braid look

The Princess of Wales debuted a striking new hairdo while on royal duty in Kent.

Visiting the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne as part of her work on early childhood development, Kate wore her long brunette locks in a twisted braid chignon.

Wearing a red Zara blazer, the princess had her trendy ‘curtain bangs’ loose and parted slightly off-centre.

“It’s like a polished Princess Leia,” says Edward James, celebrity hairdresser and owner of Edward James salons, referencing the Star Wars character famous for her looped and plaited hairstyles.

“It’s a little bit more contemporary than she would normally go for”, James adds, while also having “a hint of Sixties to it”.

James says the “elegant and refined” chignon is easy to recreate at home if you’ve got long hair: “It looks a lot more complicated than it is – it’s really simple.”

Follow James’ step-by-step guide to recreate Kate’s regal look…

1. Begin by brushing your hair to remove any tangles, ensuring it’s smooth and ready for styling.

2. Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it into a low ponytail using a hair elastic or hairband.

3. Apply a small amount of Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil (£53, Cult Beauty) to the ponytail. This will add a lustrous shine and make your hair more manageable for styling.

4. Plait the ponytail to the ends. Secure the end of the braid with another small hair elastic.

5. Wind the braid around itself at the base of the ponytail to create a bun. Tuck the ends securely under the bun.

6. Use hair grips to ensure the bun is held firmly in place. Make sure the bun is tight and secure to your head.

7. Finish with Oribe Superfine Hairspray (£40, Amazon). Hold at arm’s length and spray evenly over your finished bun. This will help maintain the bun in position and ensure it stays polished.

8. Perform a final check and adjust any areas as needed. Add extra hair grips or a touch more hairspray if necessary to keep everything in place.