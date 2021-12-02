Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2021
Kim Kardashian is set to be receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.
The reality TV star and SKIMS mogal, 41, has been chosen for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade,” according to a press release,
Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, hailed Kim as a “trailblazer,” adding: “For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry.
“For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honour Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award.”
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is the fourth recipient of the Fashion Icon Award with previous winners including Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham.
The 47th People’s Choice Awards will take place on Tuesday, December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
