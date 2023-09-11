Sarah Burton to leave Alexander McQueen after 13 years as creative director

Sarah Burton is set to leave Alexander McQueen after serving as creative director for 13 years, the brand has announced.

Burton, 49, was appointed to the role in 2010 following the death of Lee Alexander McQueen, having worked alongside the designer for 14 years.

She was responsible for the creation of the wedding dress worn by the Princess of Wales, when she married Prince William in 2011.

“I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen,” Burton said in a statement.

“They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity.”

The label’s spring/summer 2024 collection, due to be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week later this month, will be her last.

“Above all, I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen,” Burton continued. “He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him.

“I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter, and will always carry this treasured time with me.”

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of parent company Kering, said: “I am immensely grateful to Sarah, and I want to personally thank her for her work over the past two decades, first alongside Lee Alexander McQueen, where her role was instrumental to his success, and then as the Creative Director since 2010.

“Through her own experience, sensitivity and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic house. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch.”

Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen, added: “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House.

“Sarah’s contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark.”

A new creative organisation will be announced in due course, the brand have said.