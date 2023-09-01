Secondhand September: The best places to buy pre-loved fashion online

This month marks the start of the autumn/winter fashion season and it’s also Second Hand September, Oxfam’s annual event encouraging consumers to avoid buying new items for 30 days.

You don’t have to go rummaging through charity shops or car boot sales if you want to refresh your wardrobe for autumn or stock up on basics – there’s now a swathe of amazing sites that let you shop for pre-loved clothes from the comfort of your own home.

By saying no to new, you can help prevent good quality garments from going to landfill and save money when you bag a bargain for a fraction of what it would have cost originally – and you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to pre-owned clothes shopping online.

From resale platforms where users list their unwanted or unworn garments to vintage and designer-focused e-commerce retailers, here’s our pick of the best secondhand fashion sites…

Vinted

A peer-to-peer marketplace with a community of 75 million across the world, Vinted lets you buy direct from other users.

The site has become so popular you might find the sheer array of products overwhelming at first. The key is to filter as much as possible. Try narrowing search results down by ticking the brands you usually buy on the high street (and avoiding the ones you don’t like), then sorting by price to find the cheapest options.

Depop

Hugely popular with Gen Z fashion obsessives, Depop is the go-to site for current trends, upcycled pieces and the latest vintage finds.

Listings show how long ago an item was uploaded, so if it’s been on the site for a while you can try offering a lower price to the seller.

Facebook Marketplace

Connecting buyers and sellers in the same area, Facebook Marketplace is often the go-to site for people looking to clear out an overstuffed wardrobe or get rid of clothes when moving house.

You just need a Facebook account to log in. Payment is completed via Messenger and you can arrange local pick-up or delivery (if the user offers that option). As well as individual items, look out for sellers offloading bundles of clothing in one size.

eBay

Having partnered with Love Island and appointed two former islanders as pre-loved ambassadors, online shopping behemoth eBay wants to be known as a leader in sustainable fashion.

To simplify secondhand clothes shopping, the site now has a dedicated pre-loved fashion hub, where you can find items grouped by brand, trend, season, occasion, and more.

ASOS Marketplace

Focusing on the latest looks, ASOS Marketplace hosts independent brands and vintage boutiques – so make sure to tick the ‘vintage’ option under ‘condition’ when browsing for secondhand items.

Charity shop sites

While it’s great to support your local charity shops, you can also find some brilliant bargains and hand-picked premium pieces on charities’ online stores.

Oxfam and Shelter have dedicated sites, while British Heart Foundation and British Red Cross have eBay shops.

Vintage retailers

If you’re lacking any decent vintage boutiques near you, don’t worry, because some of the biggest names in the game have online stores packed with gems from days gone by.

Check out well-known brands like Beyond Retro and Rokit for retro threads dating as far back as the 1940s.

Designer resale sites

In the last few years, a crop of slick websites has popped up to serve shoppers hunting for secondhand luxury fashion.

Head to sites such as Vestiaire Collective, Sellier, Lampoo and The Cirkel for designer clothes and accessories from brands like Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Fendi and many more.