See Naomi Campbell and Elle Fanning in star-studded Alexander McQueen campaign
Supermodel Naomi Campbell and actors Elle Fanning and Eva Green have been unveiled as the stars of the Alexander McQueen autumn/winter campaign.
British fashion icon Campbell, 53, is pictured wearing a stunning deconstructed dress embroidered with red bugle beads – the same beading used recently on a custom creation for Beyonce’s Rennaisance tour.
In another image, Campbell – who recently welcomed her second child and announced a collaboration with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing – wears a black strapless jumpsuit teamed with statement metallic jewellery.
She walked the runway for McQueen at Paris Fashion Week in March, wearing the same jumpsuit and statement earring.
The supermodel has been making headlines lately, starring on the cover of dual editions of British and American Vogue alongside fellow ‘supers’ Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
The four legendary models are the subject of docuseries The Super Models, premiering on Apple TV+ in September.
Also appearing in the mostly black and white campaign, shot by British photographer David Sims, The Great star Elle Fanning dons a low-cut sleeveless gown with a peacock motif and floor-length fringing.
The American actor, 25, who wore a McQueen gown on the Cannes red carpet earlier this year, is also pictured in a black double-breasted trouser suit with a white shirt and black leather tie.
French actor Eva Green, 43, wears a similar sharp-shouldered suit in pinstripes, teamed with pointed-toe heels.
In another shot, the former Bond girl – who starred opposite Daniel Craig in 2006’s Casino Royale – sports a high-necked beaded evening dress with matching calf-ankle boots.
The brand’s creative director Sarah Burton took the helm following the death of Alexander McQueen in 2010. She described the autumn/winter collection as “an exploration of beauty and power through tailoring and tailoring fabrics and a focus on cut, proportion and silhouette”.
Burton also told Another Magazine at the Paris Fashion Week catwalk show the collection was inspired by “the beginnings of McQueen, where he started, Savile Row”.
