Taylor Swift and Shakira lead the charge in slit dresses at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday night was a star-studded event, with Taylor Swift, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Shakira all in attendance.

It took place at the Prudential Center in Newark and was hosted – for the second year in a row – by American rapper Nicki Minaj, who was also nominated for six awards, including video of the year and artist of the year.

Here’s what the stars wore on the red carpet and onstage…

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a grand entrance onto the pink carpet in a sultry black Atelier Versace halter neck gown, with gold button detailing and a high slit.

The 33-year-old styled it with a variety of necklaces and black barely-there stiletto heels, and swept the VMAs in nine categories, including her single Anti-Hero winning her the song of the year award.

Clombian superstar Shakira wore the thigh-high trend too as she picked up the video vanguard award and gave a electrifying performance. Her flowy chrome blue Versace gown, which included the Italian luxury brand’s signature safety pins, really turned heads. She paired it with gold heels.

Elsewhere underwear as outerwear seemed to be the theme of the night.

Nicki Minaj wore a baby pink Dolce & Gabbana lingerie gown, finished off with a mermaid skirt. Underneath the lace detailing, was a satin strapless body suit. The 40-year-old finished off the look with a short veil in the same colour.

American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter wore a bright white strappy tulle diaphanous dress, over a silver embellished bralette. The 24-year-old who performed her songs Feather and Nonsense at the VMAs pre-show, paired her look with gold peep toe platform heels and a dainty necklace.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wore a black custom made boned sheer corset fitted gown by designer Brandon Blackwood, who used two layers of bobbinet and silk grosgain, so it could appear as second skin.

She paired the look with a diamond chocker necklace, matching bracelet and studs, to complete the look.

While Sean “Diddy” Combs who accepted the Global Icon Award at the VMAs, took the audience back in time with a melody of hits, including I’ll Be Missing You and Bad Boy for Life.

Dressed in red from head to toe, the 53-year-old rapper and business mogul wore a shiny three piece outfit, which used straps for detailing. He paired it with matching red trainers.