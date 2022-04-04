11 of the best eggs for Easter

It’s the most tempting time of the year and the array of dreamy chocolatey delights makes you want to seek, savour… and sneakily save something for yourself.

Here’s what’s in our Easter parade, with a delicious egg for every chocolate lover of the family…

1. Best for kids

(Gava/PA)

With a choice of fillings from Chocolate Mix to Swedish Pick & Mix, Peter Rabbit & Friends, Promenix Reusable Easter Egg, £13.50, Gava, offers a Scandi-style sugar fix with different treats to suit their taste.

2. Best for teens

Cutter & Squidge/PA)

Framed with starry sprinkles, Funfetti Filled Easter Egg, £21.99 (500g), Cutter & Squidge, features creamy caramel ganache-filled eggs and cute caramel and honeycomb pink white chocolate dream bar eggs, once they’ve cracked open the milk chocolate shell.

3. Best for animal lovers

(Fortnum & Mason/PA)

Beyond the beautiful bouquets, Fortnum & Mason’s Decorated Easter Egg Trio, £55 (270g) includes three eggs made from milk, white and dark chocolate, with a collection of corresponding chocolate animals nestling inside.

4. Best for eco-warriors

(Rococo/PA)

With 5% from the sale of each egg going towards The Ocean Giants Programme, Chococo’s Milk Chocolate Ocean Easter Egg, £13 (175g), is a firm favourite with its milk chocolate turtles and starfish.

5. Best for romantics

(Bettys/PA)

An Easter egg in full bloom, this Milk Chocolate Spring Flowers Egg, £32, Bettys, is hand-decorated with bluebells, narcissi and other spring flowers so picture perfect, it’s a real show of affection.

6. Best for biscuit lovers

(M&S/PA)

The M&S ‘more chocolate than biscuit’ Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds have been household favourites for years (they sell 110,000 packs a week…). And now, they’ve brought out an egg. Celebrating 20 years of the infamous bicky, the Extrememly Chocolatey Biscuity Egg, £8, is a surefire hit.

7. Best for fitness fans

(My Protein/PA)

Hotel Chocolat have teamed up with My Protein to bring you a protein-packed Easter treat… My Protein x Hotel Chocolat Luxury Chocolate Egg, £19.99, packs a punch with 44g of protein. As an added bonus, it comes with two bars of chocolate: Chocolate & Salted Caramel and Chocolate Orange.

8. Best for Baileys lovers

(Baileys/PA)

A Belgian chocolate Easter egg in the guise of a sundae, Baileys Sundae Egg, £10, Ocado, is topped with chocolate buttons and salted caramel crispies, with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream at its heart.

9. Best for sharing

(Dukeshill/PA)

A dozen chocolate pralines to pass around, who can resist these speckled eggs wrapped in a thin, crisp sugar-crusted shell? Praline Quails Eggs, £10, Dukeshill.

10. Best for treating yourself

(Fortnum & Mason/PA)

There could be squabbles over this glittering golden treat, so it’s much better to hold onto the Chirpy Chicks Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £19.95, Fortnum & Mason and self-gift. Inside, you’ll find three solid milk chocolate chicks to celebrate the joy of Easter.

11. Best for those on a budget

(Aldi/PA)

For those who prefer their egg shapes flat (and luxuriously thick) these Moser Roth Egg Slabs, £3.99 each, Aldi, are quite the bargain. Available in White & Blonde Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Raspberry or Milk & White Chocolate, we simply can’t get enough of them.