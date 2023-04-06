6 marvellous wines to mark Malbec World Day

When it comes to wine wisdom, you know you’re onto a winner with Argentina’s A-list grape.

A label we hold close to our hearts, the deep inky colour, sumptuous fruity profile, plentiful, plummy, personality and silky smooth tannins denotes a soft landing all the way.

Loud and proud, Malbec World Day (April 17) is a magnet for wine lovers to drink in Mendoza – the heart of the country’s wine industry, where vineyards peak at 1,500m above sea level and vines flourish at high altitude.

Long hours of sunshine and cool temperatures at night give malbec its generous flavours.

From everyday drinking to pristine parcels, these crowd-pleasers will satisfy your inner gaucho…

1. Alamos Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, £9, Sainsbury’s

Fresh and energetic, this malbec packs a lot of black plum and blueberry fruit into every sip. With gorgeous notes of violets, flowers, dark cherry and blackberry flavours coming into play, followed by a bright finish, this is a beautiful introduction to how this grape delights with every sip.

2. The Adnams Selection Malbec ‘El Dominio’ Argentina, £9.99, Adnams

This inviting red comes from well-known producer and award-winning winemaker Susana Balbo. Soft and inviting but with a stance, florals and damson notes draw you in, with blueberry and blackberry nuances; it feels beautifully balanced – and a wine you’d love to drink again and again.

3. Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £14, Morrisons

Super-rich, ripe and round with impressive concentration, this mighty malbec was awarded Gold and 96 points at the International Wine Challenge 2022. Quite a wine, with aromas of blueberries and plums, similar ripe fruit flavours unfold on the smooth palate, finishing long, berry forward and very delicious.

4. Alambrado Malbec 2022, Mendoza, Argentina, £15.49, £12.99 Mix 12, Laithwaites

For sheer, unadulterated pleasure, you can’t go with this plush red from Zuccardi’s stable of award-winning wines – and one of the country’s greatest producers. Delightfully aromatic and perfumed with pure red and black fruits topped with violets, flavours of ripe plums, blackberry and welcome hint of mocha feels fresh and balanced, with a lovely smooth finish.

5. Terrazas de los Andes Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £16.99, £14.99 Mix Six, Majestic

Another scene-stealer and smooth ride all the way, the wine opens up with a bouquet of violets and blackcurrant, harmonious core of plums, black cherry and brambly fruit, subtle hint of prunes and a flush finish.

6. Angelica Zapata Malbec 2018, Mendoza, Argentina, £28, Tesco

Especially elegant and refined, this is a malbec to swoon over. Like liquid velvet, aromas of red roses and violets draw you in, with a stunning combination of silky dark fruits, touches of cassis, blackcurrant and lavender, persisting all the way on the velvety finish. A real beauty.