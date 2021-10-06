6 South American wines to swoon over

When it comes to wines you want to drink again and again, reds with gusto, superb concentration of fruit, or – on the other side of the coin – a pinot noir with subtle elegance and an honest price point, South America has cornered the market.

With a variety of styles to seduce and impress wine lovers – grapes flourish at high altitude, with plenty of sunshine and ideal growing conditions – Argentinian and Chilean reds are a tour de force on the wine map. Approachable, affordable and above all else, immediately enjoyable.

Here’s what’s ‘peaked’ our interest from the highest vineyards in the world…

1. Rutas de Cafayate Malbec 2020, Salta, Argentina, £8, Sainsbury’s

(Rutas de Cafayate/PA)

We’ve a sweet spot for this good, solid malbec from Salta, located in north-west Argentina, where some of the vineyards soar at 3,000 metres above sea level. This one’s from Cafayate, one the best-known sub-regions and offers a bright plummy nose, generous layers of ripe red fruits and a flick of spice – a smooth ride all the way.

2. Errazuriz Estate Series Pinot Noir 2019, Aconcagua Valley, Chile, £9.99 or £8.99 mix six, Majestic

(Errazuriz/PA)

One of Chile’s signature grapes, this is a smooth, silky pinot noir from the Aconagua Valley, north of Santiago, where Argentina’s slender cousin benefits from cool Pacific breezes. The result is this smooth, silky pinot that’s fresh and floral with cherry aromas, dark raspberry fruit with an earthy edge, touch of pepper and graceful finish. Try it lightly chilled.

3. OPI Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £9.99, Laithwaite’s

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

The powerhouse for malbec production, Mendoza produces more than 80% of the country’s vino and with more than 300 days of sunshine, malbec is a magnet for anyone who loves a wine with a warm personality. With fetching notes of cassis, blackcurrant and sweet spice, backed by a generous core of ripe blackberry fruit, plums and hints of violet, it’s expressive with lovely concentration and a smooth, velvety finish.

4. Zuccardi Valles Bonarda 2018, Mendoza, Argentina, £11.95 (was £13.95), Cheers Wine Merchants

(Zuccardi/PA)

A broad-shouldered red to remind us there’s more to Mendoza than malbec, bonarda (aka douce noir) is the country’s second most-planted variety and this a handsome example. Brimming with perfumed blackberry fruits galore, luxuriously soft and juicy, rich and flavoursome, it’s a wonderful combination of crème de cassis, dark cherries and blackberry with a radiant, lip-smacking finish.

5. Familia Blanco Mairena Malbec 2018, Mendoza, Argentina, £12, Wine & Something

(Wine & Something/PA)

Smooth as a silk stocking and beautifully padded with pristine fruit, this is a voluptuous malbec that seduces you from word go. With an open bouquet of violet scented fruit with a hint of lavender and licquorice, swathes of ripe black fruits are crafted in an opulent style with a long, lingering, tantalising finish. Utterly gorgeous and can be gifted for free with any order over £75.

6. Indomita Duette Premium Pinot Noir 2020, Casablanca Valley, Chile, £14.99 or £11.99 mix six, Majestic

(Majestic/PA)

A polished, perfumed pinot from Chile’s cool-climate Casablanca Valley, there’s lots of varietal typicity but it’s the purity of fruit and sheer deliciousness that’s so delightful. Delicate yet deep, elegant cherry and raspberry fruit with a touch of tobacco glide along beautifully with a fresh, flinty finish. A pinot with enough pulling power to sway you away from Burgundy, the spiritual home of pinot noir.