6 super fresh whites to put the wind in your sails
They say warm weather wines bring you closer to a place in the sun, and with the promise of blue skies and milder spells, now’s the time to refresh the wine rack.
Or better still, pop a few bottles in the fridge for when the mood takes you, springtime socials call for a fun, fresh white; or something to open on impulse and wash down with seafood or seasonal veggies.
Here’s how to put the zing into spring…
1. Yalumba The Y Series Viognier 2022, South Australia, £7.75, Asda
Lighter and fresher than some, this viognier quietly captures the grape’s classic honeysuckle aromas, fetching florals and rounded flavours of apricot, peaches’n’cream and a touch of nectar, offering interest and finishing long and lively, thanks to a gentle spicy note.
2. Graffigna Genuine Collection Pinot Grigio 2022, Argentina, £8 from £9, now until April 23, Sainsbury’s
An ace Argentinian – think super fresh and super delicious. Delightful floral aromas lead to a mouth-watering palate with waves of fresh peaches, pear and touch of tingling citrusy acidity, finishing crisp, lively and bright as can be.
3. Athlon Limited Edition Assyrtiko 2023, Greece, £8.99, Aldi, in-store
Cruising along the Mediterranean and you’ll be hard pushed not to come across an ice bucket with a bottle of assyrtiko chilling nicely. Greece’s headlining white grape, this citrusy white displays delightful stone fruit flavours with a characteristic saline note.
4. Villa Maria Private Bin Riesling 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £8.99 (was £10.99), Waitrose
A pretty white that won’t disappoint, this New World riesling more than delivers with its lifted aromas of lime, florals and citrus, leading to snappy, citrus-driven flavours framed by mandarin, with a moreish, mouth-watering finish.
5. Specially Selected Bowler & Brolly England White Cuvee 2022, Limited Edition, £9.99, Aldi, in-store
A delicious surprise and must-try if you’re new to English still wines, there’s an elderflower edge to this bright white, with subtle pear, melon and appley nuances coming into play. Dry, fragrant and refreshing.
6. De Martino Estate Organic Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Chile, £15.99, Virgin Wines
A little cracker from Chile, this savvy blanc walks the line between gentle grassy and herbal notes, with tropical pineapple and punchy, peachy flavours; not to mention fresh acidity and ripe guava giving it a juicy, fruity finish.
