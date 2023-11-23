7 Christmas cocktails to cheer the party season

With the party season in full swing, chances are you’re thinking about which drinks to serve – and joyous flavour profiles to mark those magical moments.

Whether you take your cocktail chilled, love a winter warmer or the sweeter side of life…’tis the season, and these delectable concoctions have celebration written all over them…

1. Cotswolds Wintertime Love

Fun and lively, this whisky cocktail made with Cotswolds Distillery Signature Single Malt Whisky (£45, 70cl, Cotswolds Distillery) lends a zesty spin to a smooth dram.

Ingredients: 45ml whisky, 15ml amaro, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml cranberry juice, 2 dashes grapefruit bitters. Orange zest and star anise for garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously, strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange zest and star anise.

2. Tanqueray Hot Festive Negroni

A mouth-watering combination of Seville oranges and gin, Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Distilled Orange Flavoured Gin (£27, 70cl, Sainsbury’s) will bring a ray of sunshine and spread the joy.

Ingredients: 25ml gin, 25ml Campari, 25ml sweet vermouth, 25ml water. Slice of orange for garnish.

Method: Add all ingredients into a pan and bring to a gentle simmer. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Carefully serve into a glass, garnished with a slice of orange.

3. Mermaid Bitter French

The statement serve, nothing beats a Champagne cocktail to put everyone in high spirits. Try Mermaid Pink Gin (£41, 70cl, Isle of Wight Distillery), infused with strawberries and grains of paradise for a taste sensation.

Ingredients: 25ml pink gin, 10ml Campari, 12.5ml lemon juice, 12.5ml sugar syrup, Champagne to top. Twist of grapefruit for garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the pink gin, Campari, lemon juice and sugar syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled flute. Top with Champagne. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit.

4. Mijenta Pink Polka Dots

A classy cocktail, take the warming, gentle woody notes of Mijenta Reposado Tequila (£59.99, 70cl, Drink Supermarket), laced with cranberry syrup and maraschino for a sweet and sour sensation.

Ingredients: 60ml reposado tequila, 30ml cranberry syrup, 30ml lemon juice, 10ml maraschino liqueur. Pink peppercorn for garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with pink peppercorn.

5. Elijah Craig Orange & Rosemary Old Fashioned

This festive treat made with Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (£34, was £42, now until January 1, 2024, 70cl, Waitrose), flanked with fresh rosemary syrup, topped with a cinnamon stick, will bring the party to life.

Ingredients: 50ml bourbon whiskey, 10ml rosemary syrup, 3 dashes orange bitters. For the syrup, 3 rosemary sticks, 100g sugar, boiling water. Orange zest and cinnamon stick for garnish.

Method: For the rosemary syrup, simply take 100ml of boiling water, add 3 rosemary sticks, take off the heat and let the sticks sit in the water for 15 minutes. Then remove the sticks and add 100g of sugar, stir until dissolved.

Add the bourbon, rosemary syrup and orange bitters to a rocks glass, stir with ice for 30 secs. Garnish with an orange zest and rosemary stick.

6. White Buffalo Cocktail

A sweetener to kick-start the festivities, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream (£17.90, 75cl, House of Malt) is a fabulous fusion of Kentucky bourbon and rich cream…from the Bluegrass State with love.

Ingredients: 40ml bourbon cream, 20ml coconut rum. Coconut flakes for garnish.

Method: Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon cream and coconut rum, shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with coconut flakes.

7. The Snowfall

When you want to put snowshoes on your favourite tipple, Zubrówka Vanilla Vodka (£18.65, 70cl, Master of Malt) will whip up a winter wonderland.

Ingredients: 60ml vanilla vodka, 60ml single cream, 20ml sugar syrup, ¼ vanilla pod. White chocolate or shredded coconut for garnish.

Method: Cut the vanilla pod along the length, then muddle in the base of a cocktail shaker. Half-fill with ice, add the vanilla vodka, single cream and sugar syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with white chocolate or shredded coconut on the rim.