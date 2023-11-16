7 of the best sparkling wines for Christmas soirées
Christmas celebrations are all about popping the corks, and with so many bubbles with broad appeal, there’s fizz fine enough for every budget.
To raise a glass to togetherness and one of life’s glistening pleasures, these superb sparkling wines are a golden ticket to party…
1. Waitrose Blueprint Cava Brut NV, Spain, £7.99, Waitrose
A reliable crowd-pleaser, you can’t beat a cracking good cava with signature citrusy notes for a good-time glass… or rustling up a celebratory Champagne cocktail with sugar, Angostura bitters and brandy to kick it up a notch.
2. M&S Bellante Prosecco Brut, Italy, £12, Ocado
Dressed to impress, the elegant, ribbed bottle design lends a tactile edge to this polished Prosecco; right on point with a soft mousse and delicious flavours of ripe white peach aligned with hints of white flowers and jasmine.
3. Villa Maria Sparkling Cuvée Brut, New Zealand, £14, Sainsbury’s
A go-to brand for their Sauvignon Blanc (still white), wait until you try this runaway hit. Firmly putting Villa Maria on the map in the sparkling wine arena, think delightful florals, fruity nuances aligned with zesty citrus and a biscuity note on the uplifting finish.
4. Petaluma Croser Non Vintage Adelaide Hills, Australia, £20, Tesco
A golden nugget from Down Under, these sun-kissed, fruit-forward bubbles open up with enlivening nectarine and brioche notes, leading to orchard fruits with a creamy complexity, fresh acidity and touch of almondy brioche on the flourish of a finish. Lots of fun, and a steal while on special.
5. Langlois-Chateau ‘Classique’ Crémant de Loire Brut, France, £19.99, Majestic
A classy crémant and possibly the closest thing to Champagne, Langlois is owned by Champagne Bollinger – and this accessible style shows a wonderful interplay between ripe stone fruits and fine acidity for a rich, rounded sparkler with subtle bready notes riding on the fresh finish.
6. Klein Constantia Cap Classique Brut 2019, South Africa, £20.75, The Champagne Company
Flowing with joie de vivre, showing length, structure and a perfect balance of fruit, this is wonderfully aromatic with lemon meringue and brioche on the nose, similar flavours unfold with a long, fresh, biscuity tang on the finish. A joyous glass.
7. Balfour Blanc de Blancs 2018, England, £45, Balfour Winery
Another fantastic fizz with excellent credentials, this silver medal winner at the 2023 WineGB Awards is an accessible style with touches of white pepper, herbs and faint florals; harmonious, balanced with an enticing combination of purity of fruit, lemony acidity and a minerally note dancing to the crisp finish. Rather fabulous.
