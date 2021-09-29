7 wonderful wines to pair with autumn food

With harvest foodie festivals kicking off and a host of wine harvests coming to a close, there couldn’t be a better time to combine our loves of food and wine.

As the seasons shift, so too might the ingredients on our plates – and there’s a wealth of food-friendly vino to celebrate the taste of autumn.

Feeling those autumn vibes and ready to drink in the chillier months? Here’s what we’ve tasted and rated…

1. The Fairmile Sauvignon Blanc/Chenin Blanc 2020, South Africa, £6, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

Fun and fruity, here we have yellow apple, pear and limey fruit topped with grassy herbal notes, all perfectly balanced with mouth-watering freshness and zesty acidity. Versatile and a crowd-pleaser, this is a very appealing example of how South African whites are a win-win for October. Pair with white meats, vegetable dishes and seasonal salad.

2. Curious Parallel Feteasca Regala 2020, Romania, £9.99, Virgin Wines

(Cramele Recas/PA)

Made from the local grape feteasca regala – which translates to ‘royal maiden’ thanks to the grape’s delicacy and elegance – this is a delightful example, which displays flavours of juicy white peach and honeysuckle with enticing floral notes. Cited as the jewel in Romania’s crown, this gorgeous grape is a natural with an aromatic Moroccan tagine or seafood with garlic and herbs.

3. Moonstruck Chardonnay Marsanne Viognier 2019, South Eastern Australia, £10.49, Laithwaite’s

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

With grapes picked at night for extra freshness and to beat the Aussie heat, this deftly blended trio of chardonnay, marsanne and viognier offers a sunbeam of flavour, with layers of zingy, stone fruits, hints of pineapple and a tiny trace of creamy citrus and spice. Delicious with autumnal creamy chicken recipes, scallops and seafood pasta. Very enjoyable, even though the label’s a bit out-there!

4. Bodegas Pirineos Moristel Joven 2020, Spain, £11, The Good Wine Shop

(Bodegas Pirineos/PA)

The moristel grape may not roll off the tongue (this lesser-known Spanish red variety hails from Argon in the north), but this fragrant, fruit-forward find offers bags of juicy, brambly goodness and you’ll wonder why you’ve never tried it before. Extremely moreish with attractive aromas of redcurrants and plums, vibrant, luscious red fruit flavours and an underlying earthiness are complemented by an uplifting freshness, making it extremely approachable. Very smooth and delicious with roasted root vegetables or slow cooked lamb shank in a red wine sauce.

5. Château Pre la Lande Cuvée Terracotta 2016, Organic, Bordeaux, France, £16.99 or £12.99 mix six, Majestic

(Majestic/PA)

Aged in clay (amphora) rather than oak, you won’t find any woody influence in this modern face of Bordeaux, ultimately making it delightfully easy to drink. Ripe and generous, this is merlot dominant with a vivid core of blackcurrant, blackberry and plummy notes, velvety smooth tannins and a long, lasting finish. A must for Sunday roasts and classics like Beef Wellington.

6. Villa Maria Earth Garden Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, £13.99, Noble Grape

(Villa Maria/PA)

An exciting new release from New Zealand’s most awarded winery, Villa Maria’s Earth Garden is a new range of wines made from organic and sustainable vineyards, and this deep purple beauty ticks all the right earth-friendly boxes. Perfumed and polished, pure, concentrated black fruit characters are coupled with hints of herbs and spices and a silky smooth finish. Irresistibly good with casseroles and warming butternut squash.

7. Henry Fessy Fleurie Beaujolais Le Pavilion 2018, France, £15.49, Waitrose

(Henry Fessy/PA)

With their floral bouquet and elegant structure, reds from Fleurie are considered the most feminine and refined of the 10 Beaujolais crus villages. Otherwise known as ‘The Queen of Beaujolais’, this one offers pretty scented notes of raspberry and violet, plenty of spiced cherry fruit, raspberry and redcurrants with bright acidity on the finish. So pleasurable, it will immediately appeal to Beaujolais lovers. One for roast chicken, wild mushrooms and cranberry sauce.