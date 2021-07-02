9 things you only know if you’re obsessed with sweets – as Haribo reveals struggle to deliver stock

Haribo fans, you might want to sit down before you read this shocking news… the sweet manufacturer has revealed it’s struggling to get stock into stores across the UK, due to a lack of lorry drivers.

That’s right, we could soon be facing a shortage of Starmix and Tangfastics if the company can’t recruit more HGV drivers.

Can you imagine? A world without gummy bears and fizzy colas? It’s enough to strike fear into the heart of any sweetaholic…

1. There’s a sweet for every occasion

Haribo Tangfastics Fizzy Sweets

Maybe it’s Skittles for the cinema, rhubarb and custards for a long car journey, Starburst when you pop to the corner shop on a Saturday… you’ve got your favourites and you know exactly when you want them.

2. You love a sugar high

Yes, you know it’s probably not very good for you, but that dopamine-inducing sugar rush that follows a handful of sweets is so enjoyable.

3. Pick ‘n’ mix is your idea of heaven

Pick 'n' Mix sweet selection

The row upon row of colourful candies, the sugary aroma, the rustle of the pink and white paper bag every time you drop in a scoop of white mice, giant strawberries or sour cherries… when it comes to pick ‘n’ mix you’re like, well, a kid in a candy store.

4. …but it’s also quite stressful

Trying to create the perfect selection, layered so that you finish with your favourites at the bottom of the bag, is not easy. Plus, you always give yourself a mild heart attack when you place the bag on the scale and it turns out you’ve pic ‘n’ mixed your way to a £7 price tag.

5. You get very excited about new varieties

What’s that? There’s a new limited-edition pumpkin flavoured Halloween variety of your favourite gummy sweets? You have simply got to try it. You will visit as many shops and bid on as many eBay auctions as it takes to secure a packet.

6. You’re always finding forgotten sweets

You reach into the pocket of your coat, hear a crinkling sound and gasp as you pull out a half-eaten packet of wine gums. Woohoo! Now, is it wise to eat these sticky old sweets when you have no idea how long they’ve been there? No. But are you going to do it anyway? Of course you are.

7. You have no self control

‘You’re going to ruin your dinner,’ your mum always warned you, but even as an adult, you still can’t stop munching. No matter how full you are, or how much your tongue stings from all those fizzy cola bottles, there’s always room for one more.

8. Trips to the dentist are nerve-wracking

Yes, you know that excessive consumption of sugar isn’t good for your oral health, and you do your best to brush and floss diligently, but it’s still anxiety-inducing whenever you have to lie back in the dentist’s chair and find out whether all those Tangfastics have not, in fact, been fantastic for your fangs.

9. You’re not always good at sharing

You want to spread the sugar-coated joy, really you do, but when you proffer a bag of mixed gummies and someone takes the last of your favourite kind, it’s enough to drive you insane. That’s why you prefer to squirrel away faves for solo consumption.