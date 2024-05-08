Air fryer Cajun prawns recipe
This air fryer meal is as easy as it is delicious – packed full of flavour thanks to Cajun spices.
Cajun prawns with potato and corn
Ingredients:(Serves 4, using the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160)
500g baby new potatoes1tbsp olive oil4 corn on the cobs300g king prawns, shell on2tsp Cajun spice1tbsp fresh lemon juice2tbsp unsalted butter2tsp Worcestershire sauceFresh cracked pepper, to tasteFlaked sea salt, to tasteLemon wedges, for serving
Optional for serving:2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves picked from stems and roughly chopped4 sprigs parsley, chopped
Method:
1. Insert crisper paniere in pan and place pan in unit. Preheat unit by selecting AIR FRY, set temperature to 180°C and set time to three minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.
2. In a bowl, toss potatoes with oil. In a separate bowl, combine corn, prawns, cajun spice, lemon juice, butter, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt. Toss to combine and reserve.
3. Once unit has preheated, remove pan and place potatoes on crisper paniere. Reinsert pan, select AIR FRY, set temperature to 180°C and set time for 20 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.
4. After 15 minutes, remove pan and add corn and prawn mixture. Shake well to combine, then reinsert pan to resume cooking for an additional five minutes.
5. After 20 total minutes, remove pan and place food on paniere. Serve with lemon wedges and fresh herbs, if desired.
TIP: For even more flavour, pour any leftover butter or juices from cooking over the finished dish.
Fred Sirieix has collaborated with Ninja to launch the Double Stacked Air Fryer pop-up restaurant opening this month. Keep an eye out on Eventbrite for tickets.
