Air fryer cauliflower buffalo bites recipe
If you’re cooking for a crowd and want an easy, vegan starter everyone will love, look no further than cauliflower buffalo bites.
They’re packed full of flavour and healthier, thanks to being cooked in an air fryer. This recipe uses the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, but you could use any device you have in your kitchen.
Cauliflower buffalo bites with ranch dressing
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
150g gram flour1tsp onion powder1tsp garlic powder1tsp ground cumin1tsp paprikaSalt, as desiredGround black pepper, as desired250ml unsweetened plant-based milk700g cauliflower, cut into 5cm floretsCooking spray30ml sunflower oil70ml buffalo sauce
For the ranch dressing:100ml egg-free mayonnaise50ml unsweetened plant-based milk1tbsp fresh chopped parsley1tbsp fresh chopped chives1tsp garlic powder1tsp onion powder
Method:
1. In a large bowl, add gram flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in milk until a smooth batter is formed.
2. Dip cauliflower florets into batter to evenly coat.
3. Insert crisper plates in both zone drawers, then spray the crisper plate with oil. Arrange cauliflower in an even layer in both drawers.
4. Select zone 1, turn the dial to select AIR FRY, set temperature to 170C, and set time to 15 minutes. Select MATCH. Press the dial to begin cooking.
5. While cauliflower cooks, prepare the buffalo sauce. In a small bowl, whisk the oil and buffalo sauce together.
6. Reinsert the baskets in the unit. Select zone 1, turn the dial to select AIR FRY, set temperature to 170c, and set time to 12 minutes. Select MATCH. Press the dial to begin cooking.
7. While cauliflower cooks, prepare the ranch dressing. In a small bowl, whisk all the dressing ingredient together until smooth.
8. When cooking is complete, serve the buffalo cauliflower bites with ranch dressing.
Fred Sirieix has collaborated with Ninja to launch the Double Stacked Air Fryer pop-up restaurant opening this month. Keep an eye out on Eventbrite for tickets.
