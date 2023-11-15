Air fryer honey roast carrots recipe

“This one goes out to all the lost carrots over the years that have been just cut into rounds and boiled,” says chef Poppy O’Toole, who goes by Poppy Cooks on social media.

“I’m sorry you went out like that. We will do better. Here’s to more carrots being roasted in honey and going out in style. They deserve it.”

To make this dish vegan, replace honey with maple syrup and use a dairy-free alternative to butter – and you can boost the flavour even more by adding a crushed garlic clove to the honey and butter mix.

Honey roast carrots

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

4 carrots, peeled and sliced in half lengthwaysVegetable oil, for spraying2tbsp runny honey1tsp butterSalt and ground black pepper

Method:

1. Heat the air fryer to 180°C/350°F.

2. Get the carrots in the air-fryer basket and spray them with the vegetable oil. Then cook them for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a microwaveable bowl, melt the honey and butter together for about 30 seconds, until liquidy, then season well.

4. When the carrots have been in the air fryer for 10 minutes, tip them into the honey and butter mixture and mix well so that they are all coated, then pop them back into the air fryer for a further 10 minutes, until sticky, glazed and tender. Depending on the size of your carrots, you may need to cook them for a little longer, so cook in five-minute intervals until tender.

Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £20. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.