Air fryer Italian pork loin and roasted vegetables recipe
First Dates maitre d’ Fred Sirieix is a relatively new convert to air fryers.
But safe to say he’s now convinced by them – relying on them for everyday meals and even dinner parties.
Italian pork loin and roasted vegetables
Ingredients:(Serves 6, using the Ninja Air Fryer AF160)
1 uncooked boneless pork tenderloin (675-900g), cut in half width wise120ml Italian dressing1 aubergine, peeled, cut in 2.5cm pieces2 plum tomatoes, diced1 courgette, sliced in half moons1 medium red onion, peeled and cut in 2.5cm pieces1 red bell pepper, diced3 cloves of garlic, peeled, minced2tbsp extra virgin olive oil30g fresh basil, torn2tbsp salt, divided
Method:
1. Place pork loin into a bowl. Coat pork with Italian dressing. Cover and refrigerate for two to four hours.
2. In a large bowl, toss aubergine, tomatoes, courgette, red onion, bell pepper and garlic with oil, basil, and one tablespoon salt.
3. Insert crisper plate in pan and pan in unit. Preheat unit by selecting ROAST, setting temperature to 190°C and setting time to three minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.
4. While unit is preheating, remove pork from marinade and season with remaining one tablespoon salt.
5. Once the unit is preheated, place vegetable mixture on the crisper plate. Place pork on top of vegetables.
6. Select ROAST, set temperature to 190°C, and set time to 20 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin.
7. After 10 minutes, remove pan. Stir vegetables and flip the pork. Reinsert pan to resume cooking.
8. When cooking is complete, let pork rest for five minutes before slicing.
Fred Sirieix has collaborated with Ninja to launch the Double Stacked Air Fryer pop-up restaurant opening this month. Keep an eye out on Eventbrite for tickets.
