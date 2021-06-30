“We have taken the most African dish and gentrified it, but don’t worry, my Sierra Leonean elders gave me a pass, and it also tastes nice. This is an embodiment of my love for West African and Italian food,” says Big Zuu. “Finally they’ve come together to create this mighty ball of tastiness.”

Big Zuu’s jollof rice balls with scotch bonnet sauce recipe

Ingredients:(Makes 8)400g leftover Mumma Zuu’s Jollof Rice (see below)60g mozzarella, cut into 8 pieces and drained well1.5l vegetable oil, for deep-frying (if using a saucepan; if using a deep-fat fryer follow manufacturer’s instructions for oil)50g plain flour2 eggs, beaten50g panko breadcrumbs1 quantity of Scotch Bonnet Sauce (see below)

For Mumma Zuu’s Jollof Rice:

800g lamb leg, diced3tbsp All Purpose Seasoning1l vegetable oil, for deep-frying1 onion, diced4 garlic cloves, crushed1–2 Scotch bonnet chillies, depending on how hot you like it, chopped or whole4tbsp tomato paste600g plum tomatoes, chopped4 Maggi or other vegetable stock cubes, crushed2 bay leavesPinch each of white pepper and ground black pepper500g basmati rice, rinsedSalt

For the Scotch Bonnet Sauce:

2tbsp vegetable oil1 onion, finely chopped1–2 Scotch bonnet chillies, depending on how hot you like it, pricked4 garlic cloves, crushed2.5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated800g tomatoes, chopped1tbsp white vinegar1tbsp caster sugar2 Maggi or other vegetable stock cubesSalt and ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Make the jollof rice: Toss the lamb in two tablespoons of the All Purpose Seasoning. Place in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring up to the boil. Simmer for 40 minutes to one hour until just tender, skimming off any foam that comes to the surface. Drain the lamb, reserving the cooking liquid. Dry the lamb pieces on kitchen paper.

Preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 170°C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium-high heat to 170°C. Then, working in batches, carefully fry the pieces of lamb for two to three minutes until they are golden brown and crisp all over. Drain on kitchen paper and set aside.

Heat the three tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large casserole and add the onion. Cook for 10–15 minutes over a medium heat until the onion is golden, then add the garlic, Scotch bonnets, tomato paste and remaining All Purpose Seasoning. Cook for another two minutes before adding the tomatoes, stock cubes, bay leaves, salt and a pinch each of black and white pepper. Simmer for five minutes before stirring in the rice and the cooked lamb.

Measure the leftover cooking stock from the lamb into a jug. You need 850ml – if there isn’t enough, top up with water. Stir this into the rice, cover with foil, put the lid on and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 25–30 minutes, stirring every so often, until the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and leave the rice to stand, covered, for 15–20 minutes before serving – or saving for jollof balls.

2. Make the scotch bonnet sauce: Add the oil to a saucepan and fry the onion over a medium heat for 15 minutes until soft and beginning to caramelise. Add the chillies, garlic and ginger and fry for two to three minutes more before adding the tomatoes, three tablespoons water, the vinegar, sugar and the stock cubes. Season with salt and pepper. Bring up to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes to a thick, spicy sauce. Blend to a smooth sauce using a food processor or stick blender.

3. Divide the leftover Jollof into eight patties. Take a patty in the palm of your hand and place a piece of mozzarella in the centre. Wrap the rice around it using your hand and shape into a ball. Repeat with the rest of the balls and chill in the fridge for 15–20 minutes.

4. Preheat the oil in deep-fat fryer to 170°C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium–high heat to 170°C.

5. Put the flour, beaten eggs and panko in three shallow dishes. Roll each rice ball in the flour, then egg and then panko, coating well.

6. Carefully drop the rice balls in the fryer or saucepan and, working in batches, fry for three to four minutes until golden brown. Drain well on kitchen paper and serve immediately with Scotch Bonnet Sauce.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.