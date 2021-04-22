Bored of breakfast tea? 5 interesting brands to investigate

Breakfast tea. Mmm, the name alone evokes thoughts of a delicious full English breakfast, with a pot of freshly brewed tea and hot buttered toast on the side.

But what if you’ve done your time with strong black tea and fancy something a little less robust? Or a cuppa you can enjoy with or without milk.

To stir a little bliss into your next brew, we’ve rounded up some tip-top teas to try…

1. Tea Forté

Tea Forté has an eclectic range of herbal infusions – from Mojito Marmalade to Blueberry Merlot – as well as an English Breakfast tea. So, if you want to stick to your early morning ritual, but fancy something lighter on its feet later in the day, their pukka pyramid-shaped infuser lets you steep in the wellness benefits in style.

2. T2

Australian brand T2 boasts more than 100 different teas, and you can shop by ingredient and flavour, to top selling and gifts. They only use whole tea leaves to ensure optimum flavour, and develop their own blends from the ground up. Interestingly, their single origin Just Peppermint tea is said to have the highest menthol properties – and its minty profile is so mighty, Wrigley’s use the same supplier.

3. Vahdam

Cited as a celebrity favourite, Vahdam specialises in organic, speciality and exotic Indian teas, and source straight from producers, cutting out the middle man; with 1% of revenue going towards the education of the farmers’ children.

Black tea specials include their Okayti Premium Darjeeling First Flush Black Tea for its ‘brisk and lively’ flavours – produced in the spring, it’s mild and floral and best enjoyed without milk. And their rare, exquisite Blue Mountain Nilgiri White Tea promises to tickle your taste-buds with its delicate florals and vegetal notes.

4. Pukka

If you’re thinking about giving up breakfast tea and caffeine altogether, Pukka herbal teas are naturally caffeine-free, and channel happiness and wellbeing through the power of plants. From digestive aids to relaxation, they can help you work, rest and play.

5. Harney & Sons

An American tea company, Harney & Sons represent the world’s finest tea plantations and, as well as the usual suspects, their impressive selection includes a Royal Palace Tea, Organic Matcha, a hemp range with various CBD levels, along with wellness infusions. We’ll drink to that!