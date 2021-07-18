“You can bake this in a standard tin, you may just need to adjust the cooking times slightly,” says former Bake Off winner, Candice Brown. “A loaf tin may take slightly longer but a larger, shallower tin needs less time.

“The ganache is bitter and smooth, and the fresh figs look like regal gems sitting on top.”

Candice Brown’s fig and brazil nut chocolate mud cake recipe

Ingredients:(serves 8)

150g unsalted butter, plus extra melted for greasing (optional)150g dark chocolate chips or chunks or dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), chopped150g dark soft brown sugar4tbsp golden syrup2 eggs100ml hot whole milk2tsp good-quality instant coffee20g cocoa powder150g self-raising flourPinch of salt100g dried figs, chopped100g Brazil nuts, chopped, plus a handful to decorate3 fresh figs, quartered

For the ganache:200ml double cream150g dark chocolate chips or chunks or dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), chopped

Method:1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4) and grease a 23 x 8cm rounded Bundt tin with melted butter, or line a 23cm round cake tin with greaseproof paper.

2. Melt the butter and chocolate in a small saucepan over a low heat. Do not overheat as it will split. Remove from the heat when nearly melted and stir until glossy. Mix in the sugar and golden syrup, then – as long as the mixture isn’t too hot – beat in the eggs.

3. Mix the hot milk, instant coffee powder and cocoa together in a jug and then mix into the melted chocolate mixture. Add the flour and salt and mix well until combined. Stir in the chopped figs and nuts.

4. Pour into the prepared tin and level out. Bake for 30–40 minutes until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

5. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then carefully turn out on to a wire rack – you may need to give the bottom of the Bundt tin a whack!

6. To make the ganache, pour the cream into a saucepan and heat over a low-medium heat until bubbling. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and leave for five minutes, then stir until glossy. Leave to cool to a thick pouring consistency.

7. Use a chopstick or skewer to make some holes in the cooled cake and then over the ganache, so it seeps into the holes and drips all over the sides. Top with the fresh figs and scattered nuts.

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now.