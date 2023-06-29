Chefs on the best way to eat strawberries as Wimbledon nears

With Wimbledon beginning on July 3, strawberries and cream are well and truly on the menu.

And while the sweet summer berries are delicious on their own, what if you want to cook them up into something new this year?

This is how chefs think you should be eating your strawberries this summer…

In an Eton mess

Does it get more classic than an Eton mess?

“My favourite way with strawberries is Eton Mess – and you can make the dish in a few different ways,” says Sanjay Aggarwal, author of Spice Kitchen (Quadrille, £22).

“Obviously you need the meringues in there and whipped cream normally. I quite like it with vanilla ice cream – my wife doesn’t. Obviously mint, but also basil – basil works incredibly with that dessert.

“I know people put pepper in it sometimes as well to make it slightly spicier, but that’s not really how I like it. Combining strawberries with a medley of other fruit to give it a bit of balance, like raspberries or blueberries, I think you make something amazing.”

In salads

“I love strawberries in a salad,” enthuses Danish chef Trine Hahnemann, author of Simply Scandinavian (Quadrille, £27).

“Strawberries, black pepper and balsamic is the perfect match. Strawberries and lemon and pepper with some fresh leaves. [I also] really like strawberries with more bitter salads.”

And Hahnemann makes sure she gets her fill of the berry when it’s in season. “The season is anything from eight to 12 weeks and I tend to eat [them] every day – in the morning with my yoghurt, I even put them on a piece of rye bread, which I really like. Then again in the evening – either in a salad or as a pudding.”

Then when the season ends, “I don’t eat them again until the season starts. By then you are also over it.”

In a gazpacho

When picking strawberries, Ioannis Grammenos, executive chef and meatologist at Heliot Steak House, recommends looking for those that are “plump, firm and have a glossy appearance”.

“Their scent should be enticing, exuding a sweet and fragrant aroma,” he continues. “To ensure optimal flavour, it is important to select strawberries that are fully ripe but not overly soft or mushy.”

And if you’re looking for a more unique way to eat strawberries this season, Grammenos suggests trying a strawberry watermelon gazpacho.

“This is a dish that captures the essence of summer, combining layers of refreshing flavours,” he says.

“The strawberries provide a natural sweetness, while the watermelon adds a subtle hint of coolness. Blended together, they create a vibrant and refreshing base for the gazpacho.”

In a simple dessert

Ollie Couillard, executive head chef at Hilton London Bankside, is all about keeping things simple this summer.

“With so much flavour in the fruit itself, you can easily create a delicious dish with just a few extra ingredients,” he notes.

“Start by taking a punnet of strawberries (500g) and cut each one into either halves or quarters depending on preference. Place the freshly cut strawberries into a bowl and add 20g of caster sugar, a few leaves of basil (thinly sliced), a few turns of freshly ground black pepper, a little lemon juice and a splash of vodka or rum before mixing well and leaving the strawberries to marinate for approximately 10-15 minutes.

“Once marinated, add a big dollop of vanilla ice cream to the bowl, sit on the terrace, Henman Hill or Murray Mount, et voila!”