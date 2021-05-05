If you make one recipe from Rukmini Iyer’s latest book The Green Barbecue, make it this one. Even Iyer can’t contain her excitement when talking about it.

“Everyone does roasted vegetables or vegetables on a stick for barbecues, especially for vegetarians. But this one’s vegan, and it’s crispy potatoes on a stick!” she enthuses.

Once you’ve got the recipe down pat – and have realised just how delicious charred gnocchi is – you can play around with your skewers, adding anything from tomatoes and halloumi to tofu and figs.

Crispy gnocchi with charred peppers and basil pesto recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 3-4)

1 x 500g packet of gnocchi3 mixed peppers, chopped into gnocchi-size pieces (don’t use green peppers)2 tablespoons vegan basil pesto3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushingA pinch of sea salt flakesA good amount of freshly ground black peppercorns8–12 skewers, soaked if wooden

For the dressing:½ lemon, juice only4 tablespoons vegan basil pesto2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oilA pinch of sea salt flakes

Method:

1. Tip the gnocchi into a bowl of just-boiled water, and leave to blanch for two minutes, then drain and run under cold water to cool.

2. Put the gnocchi into a large bowl with the chopped peppers, vegan pesto, olive oil, sea salt flakes and freshly ground black peppercorns, and mix well to coat. At this point you could refrigerate the gnocchi until you’re ready to barbecue.

3. Thread the gnocchi and pepper alternately onto the skewers. Once your barbecue is good and hot, brush one side of the skewers with oil, then lay them over the barbecue at a slight angle (this stops them falling through) and cook for four to five minutes, until the gnocchi are crisp and brown. Brush the tops with oil, then turn over and repeat with the other side.

4. Meanwhile, mix the lemon juice, pesto and extra virgin olive oil with a pinch of sea salt flakes to taste. Once the skewers are cooked through, serve immediately, with the basil dressing alongside.

The Green Barbecue: Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes To Cook Outdoors & In by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £17.99. Available now.