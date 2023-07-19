Emily Scott’s blackberry and peach crisp
“This recipe is so simple and versatile – I use it to top fruit throughout the seasons,” says chef Emily Scott.
“It is lighter than a traditional oat crumble topping, and delicious served with custard or crème fraîche.”
Blackberry and peach crisp
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
For the Amaretti crumble topping:160g (5½oz) amaretti biscuits80g (3oz/scant 1 cup) flaked (slivered) almonds75g (2½oz) unsalted butter, at room temperature50g (2oz/scant ½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour50g (2oz/scant ¼ cup) caster (superfine) sugar
For the bramble and peach filling:350g (12oz) blackberries6 peaches, skinned and stoned (pitted), sliced (if using frozen peaches, thaw and drain first)100g (3½oz/scant ½ cup) caster (superfine) sugar3 tablespoons cornflour (corn starch) slaked with 2 tablespoons waterzest and juice of ½ lemon
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan/400°F/Gas 6). For the crumble topping, blitz the amaretti biscuits with the flaked almonds in a food processor to a rubble.
2. In a mixing bowl, rub the butter and flour together to resemble breadcrumbs, then add the sugar along with the almond rubble and mix together.
3. Spread the mixture out over a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 10–15 minutes until golden. Allow to cool.
4. For the filling, place the blackberries, peaches, sugar, cornflour mixture, lemon zest and juice in a heavy-based saucepan and slowly bring to a simmer, stirring all the time to allow the sugar to dissolve. Cook until the fruit is tender.
5. Transfer to an oven-to-table baking dish and sprinkle over the amaretti crumble topping. Finish off in the oven for 5–6 minutes. Don’t forget the cream.
Time & Tide by Emily Scott is published by Hardie Grant, priced £28. Photography by Kristin Perers. Available now.
