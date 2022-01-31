Enjoyed Veganuary? 5 of the best new cookbooks to continue plant-based eating

It’s been another huge Veganuary – over half a million people signed up to go plant-based in 2021, and judging by the hype this month, the number could be even greater for 2022.

Veganuary (veganuary.com) is the perfect opportunity to try out a plant-based diet, seeing what impact it could have on both your health and environmental footprint.

If you’ve gone plant-based for the month, you might be inspired to either continue with veganism – or at least incorporate a few more vegan meals into your diet.

These are the best vegan cookbooks from the past year to help keep your plant-based journey going…

1. The Modern Tiffin: On-The-Go Vegan Dishes With A Global Flair by Priyanka Naik

Who’s it for? Anyone looking to travel the world from their kitchen.

What’s it about? It’s impossible not to feel inspired when flicking through Indian American chef Priyanka Naik’s cookbook. Her recipes are a journey around the world – from American dishes (chilli-maple skillet cornbread) to Mexican (mango gazpacho), as well as Middle Eastern (almond tahini cake) and Italian (bucatini with pumpkin).

If you’ve got a few solid plant-based recipes in your arsenal and are looking to experiment a bit more, this is the book for you.

(S&S/Simon Element, £18.99)

2. One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama

Who’s it for? Anyone wanting to save time.

What’s it about? Food writer Rachel Ama keeps things simple in her latest book: she takes one centrepiece dish, then gives you three different ways to eat it. As a new mum, she was keen to save time in the kitchen – without scrimping on flavour.

It’s all about making batch-cooking a bit more exciting – for example, on day one you could whip up a few portions of sticky cauliflower bites and serve it with rice and sesame seeds, on day two you could use it in a crunchy salad, then finish up the leftovers in a Chinese-style pancake dish.

(Hodder & Stoughton, £22)

3. The Little Book Of Vegan Bakes by Holly Jade

Who’s it for? Anyone with a sweet tooth.

What’s it about? Vegan baking is notoriously difficult, and sweet treats are often the reason people fall off the plant-based wagon. If you want to stick to veganism – or just want your bakes to be a bit more flexitarian – Instagram sensation Holly Jade’s debut book is for you. It’s full of brightly coloured cakes, doughnuts and tarts – and the easy-to-follow recipes prove you don’t have to give up on baking entirely if you’re vegan.

(Ebury Press, £20)

4. Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East by Ching-He Huang

Who’s it for? Anyone who wants a takeaway experience at home.

What’s it about? If you’re craving flavourful Chinese food, look no further than Asian Green by Ching-He Huang. Showing just how important Huang’s work is, in November 2021 she was made a MBE for services to the culinary arts – and this book is a great entry to her recipes if you’ve never made any before. It’s a real celebration of vegan Chinese food – once you try the smoky tofu and broccoli Ram-don or the chilli sprouts with creamy coconut noodles, you’ll never go back.

(Kyle Books, £20)

5. Celebrate: Plant-Based Recipes For Every Occasion by Bettina Campolucci Bordi

Who’s it for? Anyone who wants to impress their friends with wow-factor plant-based dishes.

What’s it about? Vegans often get lumped with a sad and dry nut loaf during big celebrations – but Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s cookbook is here to show you it doesn’t have to be like that. If you’ve got the swing of plant-based cooking and want to impress your friends with something a bit more special, this is the book for you. Expect everything from vegan canapés to Christmas meals, as well as dinner party dishes you’ll be dying to try.

(Hardie Grant, £20)