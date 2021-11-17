Festive fizz: 7 superb sparkling wines for stylish soirées

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a glass of bubbly. And when it comes to the perfect ‘pop’, these sensational sparklers will put the fizz into festive…

1. Waitrose Prosecco NV, Italy (£6.99, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

This perky prosecco is a brilliant all-rounder, and can blossom into a bellini to string the bubbles along that much further. Pour peach purée into your favourite flute (1/3 way up) and top with prosecco for a taste of la dolce vita to kick-start the celebrations.

2. Sainsbury’s Christmas Prosecco Rosé, Extra Dry Millesimato, Italy (£12, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A new release and sparkling sleigh ride of pink bubbles. Everything we love about prosecco with the bonus of ripe berry notes for some extra zing.

3. La Maison du Crémant Prestige Brut, Burgundy, France (£14, Sainsbury’s)

(La Maison du Cremant/PA)

A Burgundy blonde guaranteed to turn heads and delight your guests. This is one of the best crémant’s out there, with its almond and white flower aromas, ripe citrusy fruits and gentle lemony acidity.

4. Van Hunks MCC Brut Sparkling Wine, Stellenbosch, South Africa (£20, Van Hunks)

(Van Hunks/PA)

A little cracker from the Cape: fresh, fruity bubbles are beautifully balanced with a toasty complexity and fresh, crisp finish. Very stylish, and will have everyone jostling for another top up before they open their secret Santa.

5. J Vineyard California Cuvée Wine, Russian River Valley, USA (£23, Tesco)

(J Vineyard/PA)

‘J’ for a jewel of a sparkler. Delicate floral notes, a hint of almond and good measure of stone fruit freshness with notes of pear and honeysuckle, these crisp bubbles are blessed with a ray of Californian sunshine.

6. Boco House Coren, West Sussex (£26, House Coren)

(House Coren/PA)

Equally delicious, it’s never been a more exciting time for English sparkling wine, and this one’s made in the charmat method (same as prosecco) but with home-grown grapes. Immediately expressive with a citrusy edge to complement the ripe fruits and peachy characters, it’s right on point with pigs in blankets and all those party nibbles. We love the jolly red label too. Bring on the Boco!

7. Bolney Wine Estate Blanc de Blancs 2018, Sussex (£36, Bolney Wine Estate)

(Bolney Wine Estate/PA)

One of England’s best bubbly producers, to get the party off to a flying start this classy chardonnay (blanc de blancs) is a match made in heaven with smoked salmon blinis. A triumph of a vintage with all the tinsel, it’s beautifully fresh with hazelnut aromas and pastry notes, alongside elegant fruit supported by an appealing creamy texture and graceful finish. Gorgeous!