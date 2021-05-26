“There are so many things you can do with this recipe to adapt it – work with whatever you have to hand and use up fresh and storecupboard ingredients,” says food writer Uyen Luu.

“Feel free to use any combination of green leaves, cut into bite-sized pieces. It is really quick and easy, so prepare everything first so you are ready to go, then be prepared to work fast. Instead of lemongrass, you can also use ginger or just garlic and shallots. This is also great as a cold noodle lunch or picnic.”

Fried noodles and greens recipe from Vietnamese by Uyen Luu

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

1 round shallot, sliced1 lemongrass stalk, finely chopped1 1/2tbsp vegetable oil1 garlic clove, crushed200g or a handful of green leaves such as Chinese mustard leaf, Chinese broccoli, choi sum, pak choi, kale, chard, cavolo nero or even tenderstem broccoli, hard stems removed, roughly sliced2 nest dry egg noodles5tbsp noodle water

For the sauce:

2tbsp soy sauce2tbsp lime or lemon juiceFinely chopped zest of 1 lime1tbsp maple syrup2tsp sesame oil

For the garnish:

Spring onions, coriander, Thai basil, mintPlenty of chilli oil, to tasteNuts such as pistachios, peanuts, cashews, pine nuts, coarsely chopped

Method:

1. Prepare all the ingredients first. Put the shallot, lemongrass and oil in a frying pan (skillet), not yet on the heat. Mix all the sauce ingredients together, then set that aside.

2. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving a little of the noodle water, and rinse with warm running water. Drain and cover until needed.

3. Heat the frying pan and gently fry until the shallots and lemongrass are slightly golden. Turn the heat to medium. Add the greens and garlic with a dash of the reserved noodle water. Cook until wilted and tender, about two minutes or less. If using broccoli, give it five minutes.

4. Add the noodles then the sauce. Using cooking chopsticks or two utensils, stir and mix well together for a minute or until combined. Serve immediately with the garnishes.

Vietnamese: Simple Vietnamese Food To Cook At Home by Uyen Luu is published by Hardie Grant on May 27, priced £22 . Photography by Uyen Luu.