Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s hot fish sandwich with satay nut butter recipe

“You may already know how much I enjoy a hot fish sandwich. This latest incarnation is combined with a delicious satay nut butter, and I like to add a contrasting layer of crunchy kimchi slaw, too,” says Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

“This sandwich works well with white fish fillets, such as haddock or coley, but it’s also great with meatier fish like mackerel or bream.”

Hot fish sandwich with satay nut butter

Ingredients(Serves 2)

2 skinless fish fillets (100–120g each), such as hake or coley, or MSC-certified haddock or codA little light plain wholemeal flourOil or fat for cooking2 bay leaves2 garlic cloves, crushedSea salt and black pepper

For the satay nut butter:2tbsp crunchy peanut butter½ small garlic clove, crushed or very finely gratedFinely grated zest and juice of 1 lime or ½ lemon1tbsp soy sauce

To assemble:2 large, soft wholemeal baps, split4 lettuce leaves1 ripe tomato, sliced2–3tbsp Kimchi slaw (optional)

Method

1. First make the satay nut butter. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well, seasoning with a few twists of pepper. If the nut butter seems too thick to spread, stir in a dash of water to loosen it.

2. Check the fish fillets for pin-bones, removing any you find with tweezers. Season the fish well on both sides with salt and pepper. Dust the fillets with a little flour.

3. Heat a little oil or fat in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the bay leaves and fry until they start to colour (you are using them to flavour the oil and fish so it’s okay if they brown a bit).

4. Add the fish fillets to the pan, along with the garlic, and fry for 3–4 minutes, basting with the oil, until nearly cooked through. Carefully flip the fish fillets over and cook for a minute or so on the other side.

5. In the meantime, spread the bap bases with a generous spoonful of the satay nut butter. Lay two overlapping lettuce leaves on top, then a couple of tomato slices.

6. Using a thin spatula or fish slice, lift the hot fish fillets out of the pan straight onto the tomato slices. Top with a spoonful of kimchi slaw if you like.

7. Sandwich together with the bap tops and squeeze gently to bring the layers together. Eat straight away.

How to Eat 30 Plants a Week by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is published by Bloomsbury, priced £25. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now.