Jamie Oliver’s £1 frozen berry and apple crumble recipe

Jamie Oliver has returned with a new series of £1 Wonders, whipping up a whole host of budget-friendly meals.

So, what’s on the menu? Well, for the next episode on March 13, the chef will be getting dessert on the table.

Crumbles are a perpetual crowd favourite, and Oliver’s here to help home cooks make a saving by using frozen fruit.

“Beautifully soft berries, sweet apples and a buttery oat topping, this recipe is proof that you don’t need fresh fruit to make a cracking crumble,” says Oliver.

“I’m keeping costs down by swapping in frozen mixed berries and granulated sugar (which is around half the price of caster sugar right now!). If you’ve got any apples lying around that are past their best, this recipe is also great for bringing them back to life.”

All up, each portion costs just 72p.

Frozen berry and apple crumble

Ingredients:(Serves 8)Total time: 45 minutes

1kg mixed frozen berries2 eating apples (300g)100g unsalted butter (cold)150g plain flour75g rolled oats150g granulated sugarVanilla ice cream, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Tip the frozen berries into a large bowl, and place in the microwave on high (800W) for 10 minutes until defrosted. Or leave to defrost in the fridge overnight. Once defrosted, drain and reserve the excess juice (see tip).

2. Meanwhile, roughly chop apples into one-centimetre cubes (skin and all).

3. Cube the butter and place in a mixing bowl with the flour. Rub together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the oats and half of the sugar.

4. Tip the berries into a 30cm x 25cm baking dish, stir in the chopped apple and remaining sugar, tossing until the apples are well coated. Sprinkle over the crumble topping, then bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until beautifully golden. Delicious served with scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Love your leftovers

Transform the berry juice into a lovely syrup or cordial. Simply add two teaspoons of sugar and reduce in a saucepan on medium-low until the sugar has dissolved, stirring regularly. Decant into sterilised glass bottles and keep in a cool place for up to two months. Delicious drizzled over ice cream or yoghurt. Or, simply leave as is and dilute in water – it makes a cracking cordial.

ENERGY 320kcalsFAT 11.4gSAT FAT 6.6gPROTEIN 4.1gCARBS 53.1gSUGARS 32.3gSALT 0gFIBRE 5.3g

The next episode of Jamie’s £1 Wonders airs Monday, March 13 on Channel 4 at 8pm.