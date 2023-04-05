Max La Manna’s sticky aubergine and peanut salad recipe
“This is one of my all-time favourite ways to cook aubergine,” says plant-based chef Max La Manna.
“The trick is to grill the aubergine without any oil for a really intense, smoky, charred flavour. Coated in a sweet, sticky maple-sriracha glaze, it’s lip-smackingly good.
“With a zesty peanut butter dressing, fresh herbs, crunchy peanuts, spring onions and chilli, this has so much going on! Serve with brown or white rice for a satisfying main course.”
Sticky aubergine and peanut salad
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
2 aubergines2tbsp soy sauce or tamari2tbsp maple syrup1tbsp sriracha2tbsp sesame oil
For the sweet and spicy peanut sauce:2tbsp peanut butter, either smooth or crunchy1tbsp srirachaZest and juice of 1-2 limes1tbsp maple syrup
To serve:50g peanuts, roughly chopped4tbsp chopped fresh coriander4tbsp chopped fresh mint3 spring onions, thinly sliced1 red chilli, thinly sliced
Method:
1. Preheat the grill as high as it will go. Slice the aubergines in half lengthways and use a knife to cross hatch the flesh. Grill in a roasting tin for 10 minutes or until charred. Once the aubergine is grilled, remove from the oven and turn the oven to 220˚C/200˚C fan/gas 7.
2. Meanwhile, whisk together the soy, maple syrup, siracha and sesame oil. Place the charred aubergine on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment and drizzle with the marinade. Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes. Remove the foil cover and spoon any glaze in the tray over the aubergine, then roast for a further eight to 10 minutes, uncovered, until very soft and sticky.
3. Whisk the ingredients for the sweet and spicy peanut sauce with enough water to make it drizzleable consistency.
4. Once the aubergines are cooked, place on a large platter and drizzle with the sauce. Scatter over the peanuts, coriander, mint, spring onions and red chilli.
You Can Cook This!: Simple, Satisfying, Sustainable Veg Recipes by Max La Manna is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now. Photography by Lizzie Mayson.
