Nathan Outlaw’s green gazpacho with crab and walnuts recipe

“The green gazpacho tastes so fresh and the flavours are so balanced, with each just showing enough of themselves when you give it a taste,” says chef Nathan Outlaw.

“As it is served chilled, it is also great for a party and actually benefits from being made well in advance so that the flavours have time to mingle.”

Green gazpacho with crab and walnuts

Alternative fish: poached lobster, raw scallops (or cooked if you want) or smoked mackerel.

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

200g (7oz) picked white crabmeatSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the green gazpacho:1 celery stick, sliced1 small green pepper, deseeded and chopped150g cucumber, peeled and sliced1 courgette, sliced100g stale white bread, crusts removed1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped1 garlic clove, sliced1tsp sugar50g walnut halves, lightly toasted100g baby spinach, picked30g tarragon10g flat-leaf parsley, chopped2tbs cider vinegar100ml olive oil60g full-fat Greek yogurt200ml water150g ice cubes2tsp sea saltWhite pepper, to taste

To garnish:4 pickled walnuts, chopped½ cucumber, peeled and finely diced1 green apple, peeled and finely diced1 small green pepper, peeled, deseeded and finely diced1tbs chopped tarragon1tbs finely chopped flat-leaf parsley6tbs olive oil

Method

1. For best results, mix together all the ingredients for the gazpacho the day before and leave them to mingle and get to know one another in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

2. The next day, place all the gazpacho ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend for two minutes until smooth. Place a sieve over a bowl and pass the gazpacho through it, using the back of a ladle or large spoon to squeeze as much through the sieve as possible. Chill the gazpacho and discard any debris in the sieve.

3. To prepare the crabmeat, pick through your crab, checking for any shell or cartilage to discard. Place the white crabmeat in a bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste, then refrigerate.

4. Mix all the garnish ingredients together in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

5. Before serving, chill four bowls for 30 minutes in the freezer. To serve, divide the gazpacho between the chilled bowls and top with the crabmeat and a generous spoonful of garnish. Serve immediately.

Fish For Dinner by Nathan Outlaw is published by Kyle Books, priced £28. Available now.