Original Flava’s plantain and apple crumble recipe

“Crumble has to be one of our favourite desserts, so we’ve added in one of our favourite plant-based ingredients: plantain,” say Shaun and Craig McAnuff, the brothers behind Original Flava.

“Plantain honestly makes everything a hundred times better, and it’s no different in this heavenly crumble. Chunks of it with apples, caramelised in a buttery spiced mixture… We just can’t get enough of this crumble, and nor will you.

“The riper the plantain, the sweeter the crumble will taste.” To make your plantains overripe, just pop them in the oven at 180°C Fan/200°C/Gas 6 for about 15 minutes.

Plantain and apple crumble recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4-6)

1tbsp vegan butter3 apples, cored and cut into 2cm chunks3 ripe plantain, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks1tbsp vanilla extract1tsp ground cinnamon1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg1 bay leafA little salt300ml apple juice

For the crumble:225g plain flour125g soft light brown sugar125g vegan butter, cubed

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C Fan/200°C/Gas 6.

2. First, make the crumble. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Add the butter and rub it into the dry ingredients with your fingertips until you have a crumbly, even mixture. Set aside.

3. For the filling, melt the butter in a large pan over a low-medium heat, add the apples and toss around to cook for two to three minutes, then add the plantain, stir and cook for two to three minutes until the edges of the fruit begin to get a bit of colour and soften. Add the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, bay leaf and salt, and stir to combine. Finally, add 200ml apple juice, stir everything together and simmer for one to two minutes.

4. Tip the apple and plantain mixture into a large ovenproof dish, about 23 centimetres square, and remove the bay leaf. Add the rest of the apple juice to the mixture, sprinkle the crumble evenly on top and bake in the oven for 35–40 minutes until the crumble is cooked and golden brown.

Natural Flava: Quick And Easy Plant-Based Caribbean Recipes by Craig and Shaun McAnuff is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography by Matt Russell. Available now.