Ravinder Bhogal’s whipped feta with confit tomatoes recipe
“Cold, salty feta topped with tomatoes warmed in olive oil that has been studded with aromatics until they are bursting, gooey and have a heightened sweetness are the perfect topping for hunks of grilled bread,” says Ravinder Bhogal of this dish.
“These tomatoes are also pretty perfect tossed together with pasta or gnocchi, which I just throw straight into the roasting tin before tossing and eating.”
Whipped feta with confit tomatoes
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
400g mixed cherry tomatoes5 garlic cloves, peeled and bruised3 thin strips of lemon peel½ tsp caster sugar1 tsp coriander seeds¼ tsp dried chilli flakes4 sprigs of oregano60ml extra virgin olive oilSea salt and black pepper
For the whipped feta:200g good-quality feta cheeseJuice of ½ lemon100g thick Greek yoghurt
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Cut some of the larger tomatoes in half and leave some whole and place in a roasting tin along with the garlic and lemon peel. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over the caster sugar, coriander seeds, chilli flakes and oregano, then drizzle over the olive oil.
3. Bake for 40 minutes until the tomatoes are bursting and fragrant. Cool down slightly, then discard the garlic and lemon peel.
4. In the meantime, put the feta cheese into a food processor along with the lemon juice and whizz until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt.
5. Put the whipped feta in a serving bowl and top with the warm tomatoes. Serve with slices of toasted sourdough bread.
Comfort & Joy: Irresistible Pleasures From A Vegetarian Kitchen by Ravinder Bhogal is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now. Photography by Kristin Perers.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox