Summer coolers: 9 ways to quench your thirst in style

The Euros, Wimbledon, Tour de France, Olympics – summer is thirsty work for sporting spectators!

So, how to stay cool? Whether you’re clinking your favourite champs on, or after stylish refreshment ideas to accompany those grown-up games in the garden, check out these colourful spirits and aperitifs…

1. Taylor’s Chip Dry & Tonic RTD, 5.5% abv, £2.50 per 25cl can, Ellis Wharton Wines

(Taylor’s/PA)

New on the RTD (ready-to-drink) circuit, this unseeded winner will make you ‘sip up and take notice’. The first P&T (port and tonic) in a can, you’ll love the refreshingly, dry fruitiness of one of Portugal’s finest exports.

2. Malibu Watermelon, 21% abv, £12 for 70cl (was £15), Asda

(Malibu/PA)

Malibu’s enjoying a summer refresh with its new watermelon variant, which smells so authentic and deliciously appetising, it tastes like the real deal but with a good measure of white rum. Easy-peasy to make, simply fill a highball with ice, mix one-part Malibu Watermelon with two parts soda water and garnish with fresh watermelon slices for a taste of the tropics.

3. Portable Aperol Spritz Duo Pack: Aperol Aperitif, 11% abv, 35cl, and Cinzano Prosecco DOC, 11% abv, 37.5cl, £15.28, Amazon

(Aperol/PA)

All the fun of the bittersweet fair, Aperol’s new go-to party pack features their A-list aperitivo in a smaller size, alongside a half bottle of prosecco. Just the ticket for summer capers in the park, chill them both down before you leave, and don’t forget to grab a bag of ice en-route. Fill a large wine glass with ice, pour three parts Cinzano with two parts Aperol, add a dash of soda water, stir and garnish with an orange slice.

4. Pinkster Spritz Elderflower & Raspberry and Raspberry & Hibiscus, 24% abv, £20 each for 70cl, Pinkster Gin

(Pinkster Gin/PA)

‘Tis the season to spritz – and Pinkster has you covered, with two fab variants to choose from. They’ve foraged wild elderflower from their local Cambridgeshire hedgerows and married them with gin-soaked raspberries (the Hibiscus expression is infused with, you guessed it, hibiscus flowers). All that’s left is for you to do is top a 25ml measure with ice and soda. Fever-Tree Mexican Lime and a squeeze of fresh lime is their go-to to mixer.

5. El Bandarra Rojo Red Vermouth, 15% abv, £20.99 for 100cl, El Bandarra

(El Bandarra/PA)

A bitter-sweet red vermouth boasting more than 50 botanicals and local fruits, cloves, cinnamon and bitter orange add further layers of spice and herbal complexity. Aromatic and utterly delicious, serve straight up over ice and garnish with a slice of orange and an olive. Barcelona in a bottle.

6. Churchill’s Dry White Port, 19.5% abv, £21.50 for 50cl, Bar Douro

(Churchill’s/PA)

A dry white port in a richer style, Churchill’s spends 10 years ageing in oak casks for its distinctive golden colour, aromatic nose, smooth, nutty flavours and lingering spiced, woody notes. A deliciously different aperitif that works so well with salted almonds, cured ham and cheeses. Grab a highball, fill with ice and add two parts Churchill’s Dry White Port with two parts tonic and garnish with a couple of twists of orange peel. A top drop from the Douro Valley.

7. Reverend Hubert Garden Gin Liqueur, 20% abv, £34.95 for 50cl, Master of Malt

(Reverend Hubert/PA)

A tweak to a recipe first laid down in 1904, the reverend’s great-grandson has recreated the formula with a summery burst of sweet pomegranate and tart cranberries. Incredibly moreish and a flurry of flavours, rhubarb and ripe plums are in the driving seat, mellowed by brambly fruits and earthy juniper. Top with soda, light or hibiscus tonic and garnish with raspberries or citrus fruits for a joyous glass. Think summer fête fabulous.

8. Portobello Road Savoury Gin, 42% abv, £35 for 70cl, Portobello Road Gin

(Portobello Road Gin/PA)

A splash of Mediterranean sunshine to get the garden party off to a flying start, Portobello Road’s Savoury Gin marries bergamot, rosemary, basil, green olive and a twist of sea salt to their classic set of botanicals. The resulting gin is deliciously dry, with enticing herbal notes of basil and rosemary headlining. Pair with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water and garnish with a slice of lemon and sprig of rosemary.

9. CÎROC Summer Citrus Limited Edition, 37.5% abv, £41.99 for 70cl, INKD

(CÎROC/PA)

A crack shot, CÎROC’s new summer variant can be sipped neat over ice, as the perfect partner to prosecco in a Citrus Spritz, or in a fruity Citrus Sunrise with orange juice and splash of cranberry. Infused with sun-kissed notes of blood oranges that really sing out, alongside zesty lime and other natural flavours, there’s a tangy, peppery kick on the finish. Beautifully bright and entertaining.