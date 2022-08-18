Superb summer gins to cause a stir

Some might say it’s the botanicals that make a gin sing, or could it be the power of the bubbles that lifts a G&T to the realms of the most refreshing drink at the height of summer?

To whet your whistle, we’ve foraged for the freshest infusions to kick-start your gin journey…

1. Adnams Copper House Dry Gin, £29.99, 70cl, Adnams

(Adnams/PA)

Whether its the fresh, sea breeze that shapes the botanicals, the notes of flowery hibiscus rounding off the punchy juniper, or the aromatic spice lingering among zesty orange peel – this is a genuinely good gin. The silky smooth spirit is perfect for summer sipping, and beyond.

2. Burleighs New Raspberry Edition Gin, £32.50, 70cl, Burleighs Gin

(Burleighs Gin/PA)

A new addition to Burleighs line-up, fresh raspberries have been added to their juniper-forward recipe for a blast of ‘fruity freshness’ in this pretty pink gin. Beyond the raspberries and cream notes, think ripened peach with hints of cranberry and lovely fresh pine from the juniper.

3. Naked Pinkster, £33, 70cl, Pinkster Gin

(Pinkster/PA)

Offering a distinctive peppery grip on the first sip, this juniper-forward gin excites with its piney pepperiness with touches of tingling anise. A splash of tonic brings the citrusy flavours to life but it’s the juniper berries that do the talking. Incredibly bright, refreshing and a delicious alternative to the brand’s original pink gin.

4. Cotswolds No3 Wildflower Gin, £34.95, 70cl, Cotswolds Distillery

(Cotswolds Distillery/PA)

Sage green in colour, this delightfully complex gin is inspired by wildflowers with minty, top notes of genepi complemented by creamy, fragrant yarrow, pine, aniseed, lime and an earthy sweetness lingering on the smooth finish. Top with tonic, garnish with a wedge of lime, close your eyes – and drink in the beautiful Cotswolds countryside.

5. Tobermory Hebridean Mountain Gin, £38, 70cl, Tobermory Isle of Mull Distillery

(Tobermory Isle of Mull Distillery/PA)

A summer cooler for sure, Scottish heather headlines this Hebridean gin with a burst of vibrant lemon and juniper berries along with hints of coriander and spice. Beautifully refreshing, flavours of bitter rowan berry and rosehip are balanced by floral hints of heather, while spice and citrusy notes linger on the smooth finish.

6. Mermaid Zest Gin, £39.90, 70cl, Isle of Wight Distillery

(Isle of Wight Distillery/PA)

Incredibly zesty and aromatic, this latest expression from the Isle of Wight’s only gin distillery is a wonderful way to drink in the breezy, summer coastline – and bring you that much closer to a day at the seaside. Botanicals include grapefruit, bergamot, lemon zest, coastal rosemary and rock samphire (known locally as mermaid’s kiss) and it packs a punch with grapefruit and herbal notes rounding off the finish.

7. Duchy of Cornwall Nursery Gin, £45, 70cl, Duchy of Cornwall Nursery

(Duchy of Cornwall Nursery/PA)

This Cornish crowd-pleaser hails from the heart of the Duchy Estate. It blends hand-picked lavender, roses, bay and rosemary with nursery honey, and when it’s topped with Mediterranean tonic – or Cornish Navas Original Tonic, the suggested serve – floral ice cubes and garnished with a sprig of lavender, the result is a deftly balanced, elegant gin. An English country garden in a glass.