Tom Kerridge’s sticky date and banana pudding recipe

“This naughty, boozy pud is one of our pub classics,” says Tom Kerridge.

“Sticky, caramelised bananas shine alongside a sweet date pudding, and the easy-to-make toffee sauce served alongside takes it to another level of indulgence.”

Sticky date and banana pudding

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

1tbsp softened butter, to grease the dishes100g plain white flour, plus 1tbsp to dust100ml dark rum1tsp bicarbonate of soda150g pitted dates, chopped85g vegetable suet85g soft dark brown sugar1tsp vanilla extract2 large free-range eggs

For the toffee sauce:200ml double cream100g soft dark brown sugar75g butterA small pinch of salt

To finish:2 small bananas2tbsp demerara sugar

Method:

1. Brush four individual ovenproof dishes (250 millilitre capacity) with the softened butter and dust lightly with flour, shaking out any excess.

2. Pour the rum and 100 millilitres of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil, then take off the heat and add the bicarbonate of soda and dates. Pop a lid on the pan and leave to stand for 10–15 minutes to allow the dates to soak up the liquid and cool down.

3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas 4.

4. Tip the dates and liquid into a large bowl and add the flour, suet, brown sugar, vanilla extract and eggs. Beat until evenly combined. Spoon the mixture into the prepared dishes and bake in the oven for 30–35 minutes until golden brown.

5. Meanwhile, to make the toffee sauce, pour the cream into a saucepan and add the brown sugar, butter and salt. Place over a low heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved, then bring to the boil. Simmer for two to three minutes, then remove from the heat.

6. Peel and thinly slice the bananas. Once you’ve removed the puddings from the oven, arrange the banana slices, overlapping, around the edge of each dish. Sprinkle the banana slices liberally with demerara sugar and run a cook’s blowtorch over them to caramelise the sugar.

7. Serve the date and banana puddings with the toffee sauce in a jug on the side.

Pub Kitchen by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £27. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.