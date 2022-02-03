Gigi Hadid calls motherhood ‘wild’ as she opens up about raising ‘awesome’ daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid has opened up about being a parent and called the experience of motherhood “wild”.
The model welcomed 15-month-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.
Reflecting on what she appreciated most about her daughter’s personality, she said: “She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome.
“I still can’t believe it. It’s wild,” she continued. “A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?’”
Pre-baby, Hadid’s circle of friends included the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. Now that has extended to include a number of “mom friends”.
“We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don’t leak. One of them was like, ‘Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, girl. Let’s go,” she told InStyle magazine.
While she isn’t keen to push her daughter towards child modelling, saying Khai could be an “astronaut” if she wanted to be, one thing she hopes that they will share is a love of skiing.
“I’m really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, 2,” Hadid said.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox