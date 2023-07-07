6 of the best new running shoes for summer

Looking to upgrade your running shoes this season, or kickstart a new jogging regime with some swanky new kit?

We put these recent releases from a range of top running brands through their paces…

1. Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, £175, asics.com

The technical bit: Billed as ‘the most comfortable running shoe’ following consumer tests, Asics have taken cushioning to the max with the Gel-Nimbus 25. Lightweight foam and PureGEL pockets in the soles promise enhanced shock absorption for softer landings and smoother transitions, while the stretchy tongue and collar promise an adaptive fit and stability.

The rundown: Despite the super chunky soles, these shoes are pleasingly lightweight. The fit feels a little snug at first (you may want to try them on in store for size) but once I get running, my feet feel very stable and supported. What’s most noticeable about the cushioning is how it supports the whole of the foot at every part of the stride – from striking the concrete to take-off – making for a confident and comfortable run.

2. On Cloudsurfer, £150, On-running.com

The technical bit: Ons are known for their revolutionary midsole designs, promising the sensation of ‘running on clouds’ – and the On Cloudsurfer features the brand’s latest design enhancement, CloudTec Phase®, for the ‘smoothest ride’ yet. They’ve upped the sustainability stakes too, using 95% less water in the dying process (compared with conventional methods) for the 100% recycled uppers.

The rundown: These are hands-down the most comfortable running shoes I’ve ever worn! They’re so light and flexible, I barely knew I was wearing them – apart from the fact my feet felt super bouncy. They also look very stylish and are easy to clean, which is a bonus.

3. Nike ZoomX Invincible 3 Flyknit Women’s Running Shoes, £169.99, Sports Direct

The technical bit: Designed for road running, the design details promise to help reduce injuries, with very thick cushioning a key feature of the rubber soles, along with Nike’s ZoomX midsole technology and lightweight Flynit uppers.

The rundown: I could definitely feel the benefits on my longer road runs, thanks to the added comfort and support. My feet and knees felt less achy than usual. It did take me a while to get used to the wide sole design, however, as I’m used to a narrower shoe. But for comfort pounding the pavements, they’re a win.

4. Men’s Featherswift Trail Running Shoes, £90, Helly Hansen

The technical bits: These trainers are great for anyone new to trail running, designed with lots of support and cushioning, while remaining light and flexible. And if you’re looking for sustainability, they have a 70% recycled upper, including recycled laces, lining and webbing, as well as zero-waste design elements.

The rundown: As described, running in the Featherswifts is light and easy. They have a brilliant grip – which is handy, as all the woodland areas I run in seem to be pretty slippery at the moment – with a good support structure around the heel. As someone who’s prone to ankle rolling, they’re stable enough to give you confidence when running off-road, although they could look a bit more interesting for the price.

5. London Edition FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3, £220, New Balance

The technical bit: Made for ‘marathon runners who never let up’, the two-layer FuelCell midsole and carbon fibre plate is said to deliver energy return. The one-piece integrated tongue also ensures a secure and breathable fit.

The rundown: With a design inspired by the TCS London Marathon, the look might not be for everyone. These trainers are super expensive and attention-seeking, but they do make you run like a dream and the bounciness is unreal. They somehow seem to make your stride longer, higher and faster (apparently, that’s down to the FuelCell foam, which delivers a ‘propulsive feel’ to help drive you forward, and the energy-boosting carbon fibre plate geometry). If looking cool is more important to you, you might prefer to downgrade to the London Edition Fresh Foam X 880 v13 (more affordable at £140), but if distance is your thing, you won’t regret buying these.

6. Women‘s KIPRUN KS900, £89.99 (were £99.99), Decathlon

The technical bit: Designed with longer runs in mind, these trainers promise a cushioned sole – thanks to the new MFOAM cushioning – and extra grip, perfect if you’re going cross-country on wet terrain. With a wider sole than other trainers in the KIPRUN range, these shoes are all about delivering stability – and with the power of your run distributed more evenly across the sole, it aims to keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.

The rundown: I find some running shoes too flimsy, in a bid to be as lightweight as possible. This model strikes the balance perfectly between feeling sturdy enough that my feet were supported, while still being light – so I wasn’t weighed down. As promised, the sole felt comfortable and springy, with plenty of grip to prevent slips. The fit runs on the snug side – but in a good way, meaning my feet felt extra supported as I pounded the pavements.