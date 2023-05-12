As Coronation Street puts the spotlight on sepsis, the signs and symptoms to know

Soap opera Coronation Street is highlighting the severity of sepsis in a new storyline.

After surviving a horrific acid attack, the character Ryan Connor (played by Ryan Prescott) is recovering at home – and upcoming scenes show his health taking a turn for the worse.

Ryan develops sepsis, a condition where the body’s immune system reacts abnormally to an infection or injury.

The ITV show worked with Dr Ron Daniels, CEO and founder of the UK Sepsis Trust, to correctly portray the condition.

“Ryan starts getting sick over a number of days, but he brushes it off as a cold and part of his recovery,” Daniels said.

“He doesn’t realise the seriousness of severe infection and sepsis so he goes into septic shock and passes out. He only wakes up when he is in hospital and that’s when he finds out that he has sepsis.”

The storyline is particularly close to Prescott’s heart, who said: “My dad had sepsis a while ago and my sister just recently had sepsis. It is a silent killer and I hope this storyline continues to encourage conversations and plays its part in helping to improve awareness and potentially prevent unnecessary deaths.”

The UK Sepsis Trust says 245,000 people are affected by sepsis a year, and at least 48,000 people lose their lives in sepsis-related illnesses.

The symptoms differ between adults and children, so the warning signs won’t look the same in everyone.

“There is no one shortlist of symptoms which describes the myriad ways in which sepsis can present in both adults and children. Children’s physiology is different, and the range of infections which gives rise to sepsis in children is slightly different from that in adults,” Daniels said.

He added: “This symptoms list provided by the UK Sepsis Trust is a guide; if a loved one is very unwell with an infection, and displays any of those symptoms, it’s imperative they go straight to A&E.”

What are the symptoms of sepsis in adults?

Sepsis can initially look like flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection, the charity said.

You should seek medical help urgently if you (or another adult) develop any of these signs:

Slurred speech or confusionExtreme shivering or muscle painPassing no urine (in a day)Severe breathlessnessIt feels like you’re going to dieSkin mottled or discoloured

What are the symptoms of sepsis in children?

The trust say that if your child is unwell with either a fever or very low temperature (or has had a fever in the last 24 hours), you should call 999 and just ask: could it be sepsis?

A child may have sepsis if he or she:

Is breathing very fastHas a ‘fit’ or convulsionLooks mottled, bluish, or paleHas a rash that does not fade when you press itIs very lethargic or difficult to wakeFeels abnormally cold to touch

A child under five may have sepsis if he or she:

Is not feedingIs vomiting repeatedlyHas not passed urine for 12 hours

What should you do if you notice symptoms?

“The critical thing is that any parent who is very worried about their child with an infection must trust their instincts and be prepared to ask whether it could it be sepsis,” Daniels said.

Whenever there are signs of infection (and infection can be caused by anything from a small cut or insect bite to a chest infection or UTI), especially if you or a loved one deteriorating, it’s crucial to seek medical attention urgently.

“Just Ask: ‘Could it be sepsis?’ said Daniels. “With every hour that passes before the right antibiotics are administered, risk of death increases.”