How – and why – to prioritise mindfulness in the busyness of summer

With bank holidays, festivals, trips and social commitments in the summer, it can feel difficult to say no, even if you really want to take some time out for yourself.

“Summer can feel like a never-ending list of activities and events, and this might encourage us to overindulge in too many late nights, alcohol, and food, ” says psychologist Dr Alison McClymont.

“Of course, doing this occasionally is not going to hurt, but to do it repeatedly will have a negative effect on your overall wellbeing. Rest and relaxation are the petrol you need to ensure your car keeps running,” she says.

So, what can we do to make that a priority, while not totally abandoning our social lives?

What do you actually want to do?

“It’s important to remember that ‘no’ is a sentence, and your boundaries matter,” says Carly Rowena, wellbeing influencer, who’s been working with Sky Stream.

“Remember to simplify your mind and your decisions, by prioritising what you actually want to do, rather than what you feel you should do. I’d recommend finding out what you want this summer by journaling, stretching, or meditating,” she explains.

Think about how you feel

You may not know who to prioritise.

“We can be mindful of our internal experiences by being aware of the emotions we experience when socialising,” says Chloe Wheeler, assistant psychologist at Cygnet Health Care. “This can support us to recognise who makes us feel safe, uplifted and loved, and who may add to feelings of burnout, stress or anxiety.”

Be present and slow down

“Mindfulness isn’t sitting quietly and trying to stop your thoughts, it’s allowing yourself to be present and to allow those thoughts to float past you like sticks floating down a river.

“Adding mindfulness into your routine gives you a chance to find out about yourself, slow down, prevent burnout and instead, find gratitude and joy throughout your day,” Rowena explains.

“According to research by Sky Stream, 94% of Brits wish their lives were simpler, with 74% agreeing that life is more complicated now than it was five years ago, which is why it’s more important than ever to focus on finding pockets of stillness and connection,” she says.

Drink less when socialising

Many summer events revolve around drinking.

“Physically, as well as psychologically, alcohol directly affects a person’s ability to focus,” says Dr Henk Swanepoel, lead neuropsychologist at Cygnet Health Care.

“As we know, a key principle of mindfulness is to focus attention on the present moment, by practising mindfulness breathing. However, alcohol can reduce a person’s ability to concentrate and pay attention to this experience.”

Get outdoors

“Get outside as much as you can and ground yourself,” says Rowena.

And for parents, this is important to do with or without your children. “Children are incredible at being present and mindful, and need very little to find this. Give yourself time to make animals out of the clouds, paint an egg box with colours and find things in nature that match the colours, throw sticks and race in the water.”

Your presence and peace is important too.