Nearly half of women feel ‘too unfit’ to enjoy exercise this summer – how to overcome fitness fear

Nearly half of women feel ‘too unfit’ to exercise this summer, according to new research.

Some 48% say feeling too unfit is preventing them from getting active this season, according to new data from This Girl Can – the movement led by Sport England to empower girls and women and help close the gender activity gap.

Other barriers stopping women exercising right now include being worried about showing their body (45%) and not being ‘good enough’ (40%).

Being sweaty was also a concern for 33%, along with being on their period (25%) – according to the poll of 1,001 women in the UK aged 18 and above.

The data was released to coincide with the launch of the first ever This Girl Can activewear range in partnership with F&F at Tesco. Available in sizes 6-22 with items starting from £12, a proportion of the proceeds from sales will be invested into funding grassroots sport for women and girls.

“Since This Girl Can was born in 2015, we’ve been helping women to battle the deep-rooted fear of judgement. While we’ve made significant strides, it’s an ongoing fight,” said Sport England director of marketing, Kate Dale.

“We exist to support women in overcoming these types of emotional barriers, so they can enjoy getting active the way they deserve,” Dale continued. “From jogs with friends over a catch-up to solo strolls or family bike rides, summer is a brilliant time to reap the benefits of moving your body while enjoying the great outdoors.”

The campaign’s current phrase is ‘This Girl Can With You’ and aims to help close the exercise ‘enjoyment gap’, after recent research found 2.4 million fewer women than men find sport and exercise enjoyable. Tips, resources and real-life stories can be found on the ‘Make Your Summer Move‘ online hub.

Dale added: “This is our reminder to women – of all shapes, sizes, ability and age – that nothing should hold us back from enjoying getting active this summer.”

Is fitness imposter syndrome (FIS) holding you back? You’re not alone – but there are lots of helpful tactics for overcoming these barriers. We asked female fitness pros for their top tips…

Work out what triggers you

“The easiest way to eliminate FIS is by finding out what triggers you,” says Jade Imani, personal trainer with Insure4Sport. “Is it the fear of training alone, for example? The solution to this would be to start with group exercise classes, or perhaps training with a friend or family member.

“You could also look into getting a personal trainer for a couple of sessions until you feel comfortable and confident enough in your routine and gym. Many gyms will offer a first PT session for free, or at least provide a friendly induction to all the equipment.”

Identify what you enjoy

“Instead of focusing solely on activities that are deemed ‘typical’ or ‘popular’, explore different forms of exercise to find something you genuinely enjoy,” suggests personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long.

“Trying various activities allows you to discover what suits your interests, making it easier to stay motivated and confident in your abilities.”

Join a supportive community

Long says: “Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals or joining a group of people with similar fitness levels can significantly boost your confidence. Being part of a supportive community provides encouragement, accountability and a sense of belonging.”

Focus on how you feel

“Rather than solely focusing on external outcomes such as weight loss or physical appearance, shift attention to how exercise makes you feel – the increased energy, improved mood and enhanced sense of wellbeing regular exercise brings,” says Long. “Acknowledging these positive changes can boost confidence and provide motivation to continue.”

Pick the right attire

“Choosing activewear that makes you feel great, especially if you’re new to exercise or stepping into a new environment, will give you that extra boost,” says Imani. “My advice is always dress comfortably. I’m sure we’ve all been on a night out, regretting wearing a certain pair of shoes because we’ve underestimated how long the night’s going to be! The same principle applies when choosing activewear.

“If you tend to sweat a lot, ensure you get something with sweat-wicking fabric. If you’re doing yoga, ensure you find activewear with the right amount of flexibility, so you don’t hinder your training. But importantly, do not feel pressured or compare your outfits to anyone else’s – we’re all different.”

Embrace the learning process

“Replace self-doubt with positive affirmations and focus on your strengths and accomplishments. Recognise everyone has their own fitness journey and that progress is personal and unique,” says Long.

Imani adds: “Everyone has to start somewhere. Just always remember you’re not alone – you got this, girl!”