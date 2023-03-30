11 ways to style up your home for Easter

Sprucing up your space with Easter wreaths, bunny rabbits, cute chicks, pretty pastels and ornamental eggs can be just as entertaining as all the gorgeous goodies to gift… or get.

Indeed, Easter-themed homewares are the perfect backdrop for dreaming up the prettiest tablescaping ideas, with serveware and accessories to chime with all those chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and teatime treats.

Here’s what we’ve hunted down…

1. Set of 2 Josie Bunny Rabbit Tea Towels, £10, Oven Gloves, £12, Meadow Bunny Rabbit Gravy Boat, £16, rest of items from a selection, Next

From the finer details of drying dishes to a gravy boat for Easter Sunday roast, these bunnies are bound to please.

2. George White Bunny Dinner Set 12 Piece, £18, Direct.asda

You’ll need to hurry to bag these adorable bunnies. With matching bunny pasta bowls to build on the set (£13, set of 4), they’ll be a firm favourite for spring salads and plant-based pasta dishes.

3. Brompton Cake Stand, Powder Coated Steel, £30, Midford Plate, Medium, Mango Wood, £20, Garden Trading

The secret to showing off your simnel cake? A chic cake stand to elevate it from the table and highlight those marzipan balls.

4. Easter Candle Holder, £12, Dunelm

This floral candle holder with faux foliage will frame a half pillar candle or flameless votive to perfection.

5. Eggcited Balloon Bunting, reduced to £4.99 from £5.99, Party Delights

Perfect for when you want to spell out springtime and Easter delights, this pack includes 30 balloons in pink, peach, mint, yellow and coral.

6. Emma Bridgewater Easter Hunt Hot Cross Buns 8 ½ Inch Plate, £12 from £20 (top left), Yellow Hen 8 ½ Inch Plate, £12 from £20 (top right), Chickens & Chicks 8 ½ Inch Plate, £12 from £20 (bottom right), Daisy Light Green 6 ½ Inch Plate, £10.50 from £15 (bottom left) rest of items from a selection, Emma Bridgewater

Brekkie, brunch or both, Emma Bridgewater has you covered with a charming Easter collection featuring speckled hens, painted eggs and beaming daisies.

7. Luxury Velvet Eggs, £9 each, Set of 5 Eggs, £40, Truffle Tablescapes

Eggs with the look of luxe; think pink, peach, lilac, slate blue and soft gold velvet for an elegantly curated Easter table. They could also be used as place setting keepsakes.

8. Sophie Allport Boxing Hares Napkins (Set of 4), £19, Boxing Hares Fabric Placemat, £11.50 each, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

These cotton napkins and placemats create an instantly welcoming atmosphere. Style with rustic flower pots and glasses of summer rosé to imbibe thoughts of country living and long, lazy lunches.

9. Wilko Bunny Cushion, £10, Wilko

In a word: Adorable. Scatter cushions don’t come cuter than these florals with floppy ears and bunny tail.

10. Lights4fun Pastel Easter Decoration Bundle, £114.99, Lights4fun

Making the mantlepiece or sideboard look special is easy with this bright bundle. It includes an Easter wreath (which can double up as a table centrepiece with LED candle), pink glass bunnies, pastel LED candles and six glass egg decos to hang from a twig, ribbon, or place in Easter basket.

11. Crawling Rabbit, £9.99, Sophie Allport

Bold and beautiful, this faux moss rabbit loves the limelight, can be placed amongst spring blooms, and will channel spring vibes long after the last chocolate egg has been found.