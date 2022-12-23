4 things you could do with unwanted Christmas gifts

Receiving an unwanted Christmas gift can feel awkward as well as wasteful. But if you really don’t think you’ll ever get around to wearing yet another novelty reindeer jumper or pair of socks, there may be ways you could put these items to better use.

“If you’re on the receiving end of a gift that isn’t perhaps to your taste, it’s better to do something about it as soon as possible, rather than let it gather dust in a cupboard,” says Elle McAtamney from TopCashback.co.uk.

Firstly, she suggests seeing if the item can be returned. If the gift-giver has included a gift receipt from the shop, this may be reasonably straightforward. But if not, you may need to have a tricky conversation with them.

If they do have a receipt, the right to an exchange or refund will differ depending on factors such as whether the item was bought in-store or online, how long ago it was purchased, and whether it’s faulty or just not right for you.

It may turn out that the gift-giver doesn’t have a legal right to return the item – so it’s also worth checking the retailer’s individual policy when it comes to refunds and exchanges, in case it goes further than shoppers’ entitlements in consumer law.

“Bear in mind that some goods are trickier to return, if at all. For example, earrings,” McAtamney adds.

Secondly, if returning or exchanging an unwanted item isn’t an option, McAtamney says you could try re-selling it – although this is likely to be for less than it’s original value, unless it’s something particularly rare or coveted by others.

“Don’t expect someone to pay full price, otherwise they will simply buy it directly from the retailer,” says McAtamney.

While you may not get the full price of the item back, it’s worth taking care to present it well when advertising it for sale.

McAtamney adds, if you can: “To help get a decent offer, keep the price tags on and in the original packaging. Make sure your photos do your product justice, and your description accurately represents what you’re selling.”

Another option? Simply re-gifting the item to someone else, when the time is right, may be less hassle than selling.

“Times are tough, and if you think a loved one would benefit from a gift that you perhaps won’t, there’s no shame in passing it on,” says McAtamney. “Obviously, you will be a present short in the moment, but you’ll be saving money in the long run.”

Finally, donating the item to your favourite charity will bring a rewarding feeling, even if it’s not financial gains you’re making.

“If you don’t need the money, or if you just prefer giving to good causes instead, then donate your unwanted gift,” says McAtamney. “Do check with the charity shop directly beforehand though, as they may not accept certain types of goods. If you can keep your unwanted gift in good condition, even better, as the charity shop will be able to charge more for it.”