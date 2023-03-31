5 ways to keep your credit score in check

Spring is making an appearance and as thoughts turn to starting anew, now could be a good time to tidy-up your finances.

Looking through your credit records can be part of this. Finance experts at credit reference agency TransUnion and comparison service TotallyMoney have joined forces to offer tips on how people can spring clean their credit profile and keep their score in check.

“Taking control of your credit report and score is so important, as it can help boost financial resilience and support access to credit when you need it,” says Kelli Fielding, vice president, head of international consumer interactive at TransUnion in the UK.

Alastair Douglas, CEO of TotallyMoney adds: “At TotallyMoney, we will continue to provide customers with free access to their credit information to ensure that their financial future remains firmly in their hands.”

There are various ways that people can check their credit information for free, including directly on providers’ websites. Along with TransUnion, Experian and Equifax are also major credit information providers. The precise details held by different agencies may differ.

Here are TransUnion and TotallyMoney’s tips for making the most of your credit score:

1. Make sure you’re on the electoral register

If you are not already registered, this can be an important step in helping to strengthen your credit score.

2. Try not to make multiple applications over a short timeframe

This can be a red flag to lenders, as seeing many applications over a short period can suggest financial difficulties, and could impact your ability to get credit.

3. Ensure repayments are made on time

This can be essential to avoid negatively impacting your credit score.4. Regularly check your credit report

As well as feeling more in control of your finances, this can help you understand and protect your financial standing and know what kind of finance you’re eligible for.

Even if you’re not currently considering applying for credit, regularly checking your report can also help you monitor for fraudulent activity, as if someone tries to use your identity, this is one of the places you’re likely to spot it.

5. Try to avoid keeping too high a balance on your credit card

You could set up automatic payments to pay off at least the minimum each month, so you don’t forget and risk this affecting your credit score. Paying off more than just the minimum will help you clear your outstanding debt faster.

Some people may be sitting on a high credit card balance because they are currently on a 0% interest deal, but make a note of when this will end, and plan what will happen to any outstanding balance when it does end.